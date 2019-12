Cricket: England Test squad for South Africa series

England squad for four-Test series against South Africa, which starts on December 26 at Centurion

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :England squad for four-Test series against South Africa, which starts on December 26 at Centurion:Joe Root (capt), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Jack Leach, Matthew Parkinson, Ollie Pope, Dominic Sibley, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood