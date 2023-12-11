Open Menu

Cricket: England Test Squad To Play India

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 11, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Cricket: England Test squad to play India

England on Monday announced a 16-man squad for a five-Test series in India which starts next month

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) England on Monday announced a 16-man squad for a five-Test series in India which starts next month.

Squad: Ben Stokes (capt), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

1st Test: January 25-29, Hyderabad

2nd Test: February 2-6, Visakhapatnam

3rd Test: February 15-19, Rajkot

4th Test: February 23-27, Ranchi

5th Test: March 7-11, Dharamsala

Related Topics

India Anderson Ben Duckett January February March

Recent Stories

Zubair Jamali calls on Health Minister Dr. Amir

Zubair Jamali calls on Health Minister Dr. Amir

1 minute ago
 Pakistan committed to continue engagement with int ..

Pakistan committed to continue engagement with int'l community on Afghanistan pe ..

1 minute ago
 KP govt decides to launch Khushal KP programme

KP govt decides to launch Khushal KP programme

1 minute ago
 Food items being provided to citizens at lower pri ..

Food items being provided to citizens at lower price: DC

1 minute ago
 BISP benefits over 8.3 mln children with Taleemi W ..

BISP benefits over 8.3 mln children with Taleemi Wazaif; 150,000 students with u ..

1 minute ago
 COP28 draft deal calls for 'reducing' fossil fuel ..

COP28 draft deal calls for 'reducing' fossil fuel production, consumption

7 minutes ago
Family planning centre inaugurated at RCH

Family planning centre inaugurated at RCH

7 minutes ago
 OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament kicks off

OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament kicks off

7 minutes ago
 NBFC posts 35.9% growth in FY23

NBFC posts 35.9% growth in FY23

7 minutes ago
 Outlaws allegedly torture BISP officer

Outlaws allegedly torture BISP officer

7 minutes ago
 Walk against corruption held

Walk against corruption held

7 minutes ago
 #KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concludes

#KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concludes

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports