Cricket: England Test Squad To Play India
Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 11, 2023 | 07:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) England on Monday announced a 16-man squad for a five-Test series in India which starts next month.
Squad: Ben Stokes (capt), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood
1st Test: January 25-29, Hyderabad
2nd Test: February 2-6, Visakhapatnam
3rd Test: February 15-19, Rajkot
4th Test: February 23-27, Ranchi
5th Test: March 7-11, Dharamsala