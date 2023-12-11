Cricket: England Test squad to play India

England on Monday announced a 16-man squad for a five-Test series in India which starts next month

Squad: Ben Stokes (capt), Rehan Ahmed, James Anderson, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood

1st Test: January 25-29, Hyderabad

2nd Test: February 2-6, Visakhapatnam

3rd Test: February 15-19, Rajkot

4th Test: February 23-27, Ranchi

5th Test: March 7-11, Dharamsala