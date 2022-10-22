Cricket: England v Afghanistan scoreboard

UrduPoint.com

October 22, 2022

Scoreboard after England's victory over Afghanistan in their Group 1 game at the Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Saturday

Perth, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after England's victory over Afghanistan in their Group 1 game at the Twenty20 World Cup in Perth on Saturday: Afghanistan H.

Zazai c Livingstone b Stokes 7 R. Gurbaz c Buttler b Wood 10 I. Zadran c Ali b Curran 32 U. Ghani c Livingstone b Curran 30 N. Zadran c Rashid b Stokes 13 M. Nabi c Buttler b Wood 3 A. Omarzai c Stokes b Curran 8 R.

Khan c Hales b Curran 0 M. Ur Rahman c and b Woakes 0 F. Ahmad not out 2 F. Farooqi c Malan b Curran 0 Extras (lb4, w3) 7 Total (all out, 19.4 overs) 112 Fall of wickets: 1-11 (Gurbaz), 2-35 (Zazai), 3-62 (Ibrahim), 4-82 (Najibullah), 5-91 (Nabi), 6-109 (Omarzai), 7-109 (Rashid), 8-110 (Mujeeb), 9-112 (Ghani), 10-112 (Farooqi) Bowling: Stokes 4-0-19-2 (w1), Woakes 4-0-24-1 (w1), Wood 4-0-23-2, Curran 3.

4-0-10-5 (w1), Adil Rashid 4-0-32-0 England (target 113) J.

Buttler c Mujeeb b Farooqi 18 A. Hales c Farooqi b Ahmad 19 D. Malan c Nabi b Mujeeb 18 B. Stokes b Nabi 2 L. Livingstone not out 29 H. Brook c Zadran b Rashid 7 M. Ali not out 8 Extras (w12) 12 Total (five wickets, 18.1 overs) 113 Did not bat: C.

Woakes, S. Curran, A. Rashid, M. Wood Fall of wickets: 1-35 (Buttler), 2-52 (Hales), 3-65 (Stokes), 4-81 (Malan), 5-97 (Brook) Bowling: Farooqi 4-0-24-1 (w4), Omarzai 1.1-0-11-0 (w3), Mujeeb 4-0-22-1, Rashid 4-0-17-1, Ahmad 2-0-23-1 (w5), Nabi 3-0-16-1 Toss: England result: England won by five wickets Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Chris Brown (NZL)tv Umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

