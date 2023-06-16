UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V Australia 1st Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 16, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Cricket: England v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston on Friday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston on Friday: England 1st Innings Z.

Crawley c Carey b Boland 61 B. Duckett c Carey b Hazlewood 12 O. Pope lbw b Lyon 31 J. Root not out 118 H. Brook b Lyon 32 B. Stokes c Carey b Hazlewood 1 J. Bairstow st Carey b Lyon 78 Moeen Ali st Carey b Lyon 18 S.

Broad b Green 16 O. Robinson not out 17 Extras (lb6, nb3) 9 Total (8 wkts dec, 78 overs, 362 mins) 393 Did not bat: J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Duckett), 2-92 (Pope), 3-124 (Crawley), 4-175 (Brook), 5-176 (Stokes), 6-297 (Bairstow), 7-323 (Moeen), 8-350 (Broad) Bowling: Cummins 14-0-59-0; Hazlewood 15-1-61-2; Boland 14-0-86-1; Lyon 29-1-149-4; Green 6-0-32-1 (3nb) Australia 1st Innings D.

Warner not out 8 U. Khawaja not out 4 Extras (nb1, w1) 2 Total (0 wkts, 4 overs, 20 mins) 14 To bat: M Labuschagne, S Smith, T Head, C Green, A Carey, P Cummins, N Lyon, S Boland, J Hazlewood Bowling: Broad 2-0-9-0 (1nb); Robinson 2-0-5-0 (1w) Match position: Australia are 379 runs behind with all 10 first-innings wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Ahsan Raza (PAK)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Related Topics

Australia Lyon Anderson Marais Erasmus Chris Gaffaney December TV All P

Recent Stories

Russia's Patriarch Might Meet With Papal Envoy Dur ..

Russia's Patriarch Might Meet With Papal Envoy During His Trip to Moscow - Cleri ..

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan fulfills all requirements of IMF, wishes ..

Pakistan fulfills all requirements of IMF, wishes to continue program: Minister ..

7 minutes ago
 Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as he meets A ..

Zelensky rules out talks with Russia as he meets African leaders

7 minutes ago
 In Kyiv, South African leader urges Russia and Ukr ..

In Kyiv, South African leader urges Russia and Ukraine to de-escalate

51 seconds ago
 10,000 umbrellas distributed to Grand Mosque visit ..

10,000 umbrellas distributed to Grand Mosque visitors

52 seconds ago
 Ton-up Root revives England before Stokes declares ..

Ton-up Root revives England before Stokes declares in Ashes opener

55 seconds ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.