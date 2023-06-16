Cricket: England v Australia 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston on Friday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia at Edgbaston on Friday: England 1st Innings Z.

Crawley c Carey b Boland 61 B. Duckett c Carey b Hazlewood 12 O. Pope lbw b Lyon 31 J. Root not out 118 H. Brook b Lyon 32 B. Stokes c Carey b Hazlewood 1 J. Bairstow st Carey b Lyon 78 Moeen Ali st Carey b Lyon 18 S.

Broad b Green 16 O. Robinson not out 17 Extras (lb6, nb3) 9 Total (8 wkts dec, 78 overs, 362 mins) 393 Did not bat: J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-22 (Duckett), 2-92 (Pope), 3-124 (Crawley), 4-175 (Brook), 5-176 (Stokes), 6-297 (Bairstow), 7-323 (Moeen), 8-350 (Broad) Bowling: Cummins 14-0-59-0; Hazlewood 15-1-61-2; Boland 14-0-86-1; Lyon 29-1-149-4; Green 6-0-32-1 (3nb) Australia 1st Innings D.

Warner not out 8 U. Khawaja not out 4 Extras (nb1, w1) 2 Total (0 wkts, 4 overs, 20 mins) 14 To bat: M Labuschagne, S Smith, T Head, C Green, A Carey, P Cummins, N Lyon, S Boland, J Hazlewood Bowling: Broad 2-0-9-0 (1nb); Robinson 2-0-5-0 (1w) Match position: Australia are 379 runs behind with all 10 first-innings wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Ahsan Raza (PAK)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)