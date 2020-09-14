Cricket: England v Australia 2nd ODI scoreboard

Completed scoreboard in the second day/night one-day international between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ):Completed scoreboard in the second day/night one-day international between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday: England J.

Roy run out (Stoinis) 21 J. Bairstow c Carey b Starc 0 J. Root c Finch b Zampa 39 E. Morgan lbw b Zampa 42 J. Buttler lbw b Cummins 3 S. Billings b Zampa 8 C. Woakes c Carey b Hazlewood 26 S. Curran c Carey b Starc 1 T.

Curran b Marsh 37 A. Rashid not out 35 J. Archer not out 6 Extras (lb5, w8) 13 Total (9 wkts, 50 overs) 231 Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Bairstow), 2-29 (Roy), 3-90 (Root), 4-107 (Buttler), 5-117 (Morgan), 6-140 (Billings), 7-143 (S Curran), 8-149 (Woakes), 9-225 (T Curran) Bowling: Starc 10-1-38-2 (3w); Hazlewood 10-2-27-1; Cummins 10-3-56-1 (3w); Marsh 8-1-49-1 (2w); Stoinis 2-0-20-0; Zampa 10-0-36-3 Australia (target: 232) D.

Warner c Buttler b Archer 6 A. Finch b Woakes 73 M. Stoinis c Buttler b Archer 9 M. Labuschagne lbw b Woakes 48 M.

Marsh b Archer 1 A. Carey st Buttler b Rashid 36 G. Maxwell b Woakes 1 P. Cummins b S Curran 11 M.

Starc c Buttler b S Curran 0 A. Zampa c Archer b S Curran 2 J. Hazlewood not out 7 Extras (lb11, nb1, w1) 13 Total (all out, 48.4 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Warner), 2-37 (Stoinis), 3-144 (Labuschagne), 4-145 (Marsh), 5-145 (Marsh), 6-147 (Maxwell), 7-166 (Cummins), 8-166 (Starc), 9-176 (Zampa), 10-207 (Carey) Bowling: Woakes 10-1-32-3; Archer 10-2-34-3; T Curran 10-2-28-0; Rashid 9.4-0-67-1 (1nb); S Curran 9-0-35-3 (1w) Result: England won by 24 runs Man-of-the-match: Jofra Archer (ENG) Series: Three-match series level at 1-1 Toss: England Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Martin Saggers (ENG) TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) Remaining Fixture Sep 16: 3rd ODI Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, d/n (1200 GMT) Previous Result Sep 11: 1st ODI, Emirates Old Trafford (d/n): Australia won by 19 runs Note: d/n = day/night