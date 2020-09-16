UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: England V Australia 3rd ODI Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 10:52 PM

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd ODI scoreboard

First innings scoreboard in the third one-day international between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ):First innings scoreboard in the third one-day international between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday: England J.

Roy c Maxwell b Starc 0 J. Bairstow b Cummins 112 J. Root lbw b Starc 0 E. Morgan c Starc b Zampa 23 J. Buttler c Finch b Zampa 8 S. Billings c Marsh b Zampa 57 C. Woakes not out 53 T. Curran b Starc 19 A.

Rashid not out 11 Extras (lb8, nb1, w10) 19 Total (7 wkts, 50 overs) 302 Did not bat: J Archer, M Wood Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Roy), 2-0 (Root), 3-67 (Morgan), 4-96 (Buttler), 5-210 (Billings), 6-220 (Bairstow), 7-266 (Curran) Bowling: Starc 10-0-74-3 (2w); Hazlewood 10-0-68-0 (1w); Cummins 10-0-53-1 (2w); Zampa 10-0-51-3; Marsh 6-0-25-0 (1nb, 3w); Maxwell 4-0-23-0 (2w) Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa Toss: England Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG)TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

Related Topics

Australia Rashid David Mitchell Billings Adam Zampa Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough Chris Broad Old Trafford TV

Recent Stories

UAE Central Bank reviews continuous development pl ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority highlights role of disease ..

23 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines 12 businesses, warns five for ..

24 minutes ago

Low performing power plants generating 1794 MWs be ..

24 minutes ago

Number of operating companies in Al Barsha reaches ..

39 minutes ago

Legislation being enacted for the protection of ra ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.