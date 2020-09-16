Cricket: England v Australia 3rd ODI scoreboard

First innings scoreboard in the third one-day international between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ):First innings scoreboard in the third one-day international between England and Australia at Emirates Old Trafford on Wednesday: England J.

Roy c Maxwell b Starc 0 J. Bairstow b Cummins 112 J. Root lbw b Starc 0 E. Morgan c Starc b Zampa 23 J. Buttler c Finch b Zampa 8 S. Billings c Marsh b Zampa 57 C. Woakes not out 53 T. Curran b Starc 19 A.

Rashid not out 11 Extras (lb8, nb1, w10) 19 Total (7 wkts, 50 overs) 302 Did not bat: J Archer, M Wood Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Roy), 2-0 (Root), 3-67 (Morgan), 4-96 (Buttler), 5-210 (Billings), 6-220 (Bairstow), 7-266 (Curran) Bowling: Starc 10-0-74-3 (2w); Hazlewood 10-0-68-0 (1w); Cummins 10-0-53-1 (2w); Zampa 10-0-51-3; Marsh 6-0-25-0 (1nb, 3w); Maxwell 4-0-23-0 (2w) Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wkt), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa Toss: England Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG)TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)