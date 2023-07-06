Open Menu

Cricket: England V Australia 3rd Test Scoreboard

Published July 06, 2023

Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the third Test between England and Australia at Headingley on Thursday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the first day of the third Test between England and Australia at Headingley on Thursday: Australia 1st Innings D.

Warner c Crawley b Broad 4 U. Khawaja b Wood 13 M. Labuschagne c Root b Woakes 21 S. Smith c Bairstow b Broad 22 T. Head c Root b Woakes 39 M. Marsh c Crawley b Woakes 118 A. Carey c Woakes b Wood 8 M.

Starc b Wood 2 P. Cummins lbw b Wood 0 T. Murphy b Wood 13 S. Boland not out 0 Extras (b10, lb10, nb3) 23 Total (all out, 60.4 overs, 285 mins) 263 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Warner), 2-42 (Khawaja), 3-61 (Labuschagne), 4-85 (Smith), 5-240 (Marsh), 6-245 (Head), 7-249 (Starc), 8-249 (Cummins), 9-254 (Carey), 10-263 (Murphy) Bowling: Broad 11.

4-0-58-2 (1nb); Robinson 11.2-2-38-0 (2nb); Wood 11.4-4-34-5; Woakes 17-1-73-3; Ali 9-1-40-0 England 1st Innings Z.

Crawley c Warner b Marsh 33 B. Duckett c Carey b Cummins 2 H. Brook c Smith b Cummins 3 J. Root not out 19 J. Bairstow not out 1 Extras (b4, lb2, nb4) 10 Total (3 wkts, 19 overs, 94 mins) 68 To bat: B Stokes, M Ali, C Woakes, M Wood, O Robinson, S Broad Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Duckett), 2-22 (Brook), 3-65 (Crawley) Bowling: Starc 7-2-18-0 (1nb); Cummins 6-1-28-2 (1nb); Boland 3-0-7-0; Marsh 3-1-9-1 (2nb) Match position: England are 195 runs behind with seven first-innings wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Nitin Menon (IND)tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

