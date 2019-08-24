UrduPoint.com
Cricket: England v Australia 3rd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of Australia's second innings on the third day of the third Ashes Test against England at Headingley on Saturday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the close of Australia's second innings on the third day of the third Ashes Test against England at Headingley on Saturday: Australia 1st innings 179 (M Labuschagne 74, D Warner 61; J Archer 6-45) England 1st innings 67 (J Hazlewood 5-30, P Cummins 3-23) Australia 2nd innings (overnight 171-6) M.

Harris b Leach 19 D. Warner lbw b Broad 0 U. Khawaja c Roy b Woakes 23 M. Labuschagne run out (Denly/Bairstow) 80 T. Head b Stokes 25 M. Wade c Bairstow b Stokes 33 T. Paine c Denly b Broad 0 J.

Pattinson c Root b Archer 20 P. Cummins c Burns b Stokes 6 N. Lyon b Archer 9 J. Hazlewood not out 4 Extras (b5, lb13, nb7, w2) 27 Total (all out, 75.

2 overs, 355 mins) 246 Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Warner), 2-36 (Harris), 3-52 (Khawaja), 4-97 (Head), 5-163 (Wade), 6-164 (Paine), 7-215 (Pattinson), 8-226 (Cummins), 9-237 (Lanbuschagne), 10-246 (Lyon) Bowling: Archer 14-2-40-2 (3nb, 1w); Broad 16-2-52-2 (1w); Woakes 10-1-34-1; Leach 11-0-46-1; Stokes 24.2-7-56-3 (4nb) England: Rory Burns, Jason Roy, Joe Root (capt), Joe Denly, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach Match position: England set 359 to win Toss: England Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)tv umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

