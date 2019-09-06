UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: England V Australia 4th Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:22 AM

Cricket: England v Australia 4th Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of Australia's first innings on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the close of Australia's first innings on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday: Australia 1st Innings (overnight: 170-3) M.

Harris lbw b Broad 13 D. Warner c Bairstow b Broad 0 M. Labuschagne b Overton 67 S. Smith c Denly b Root 211 T. Head lbw b Broad 19 M. Wade c Root b Leach 16 T. Paine c Bairstow b Overton 58 P. Cummins c Stokes b Leach 4 M.

Starc not out 54 N. Lyon not out 26 Extras (b8, lb14, w3, nb4) 29 Total (8 wkts dec, 126 overs, 570 mins) 497 Did not bat: J Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Warner), 2-28 (Harris), 3-144 (Labuschagne), 4-183 (Head), 5-224 (Wade), 6-369 (Paine), 7-387 (Cummins), 8-438 (Smith) Bowling: Broad 25-2-97-3; Archer 27-3-97-0 (1nb); Stokes 10.

5-0-66-0 (2nb); Leach 26.1-3-83-2 (1nb); Overton 28-3-85-2 (3w); Denly 3-1-8-0; Root 6-0-39-1 England: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Jos Buttler, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach Toss: Australia Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)

Related Topics

Australia Lyon Jos Craig Overton Kumar Dharmasena Marais Erasmus Ruchira Palliyaguruge Old Trafford December TV

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmi ..

45 seconds ago

One martyrs, eight injure in Quetta twin blast

47 seconds ago

WFP to Airlift Supplies From Panama to Establish L ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.