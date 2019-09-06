Cricket: England v Australia 4th Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of Australia's first innings on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the close of Australia's first innings on the second day of the fourth Ashes Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday:

Harris lbw b Broad 13 D. Warner c Bairstow b Broad 0 M. Labuschagne b Overton 67 S. Smith c Denly b Root 211 T. Head lbw b Broad 19 M. Wade c Root b Leach 16 T. Paine c Bairstow b Overton 58 P. Cummins c Stokes b Leach 4 M.

Starc not out 54 N. Lyon not out 26 Extras (b8, lb14, w3, nb4) 29 Total (8 wkts dec, 126 overs, 570 mins) 497 Did not bat: J Hazlewood Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Warner), 2-28 (Harris), 3-144 (Labuschagne), 4-183 (Head), 5-224 (Wade), 6-369 (Paine), 7-387 (Cummins), 8-438 (Smith) Bowling: Broad 25-2-97-3; Archer 27-3-97-0 (1nb); Stokes 10.

5-0-66-0 (2nb); Leach 26.1-3-83-2 (1nb); Overton 28-3-85-2 (3w); Denly 3-1-8-0; Root 6-0-39-1 England: Rory Burns, Joe Denly, Joe Root (capt), Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Jos Buttler, Craig Overton, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach Toss: Australia Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)