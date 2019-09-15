Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

London, Sept 14 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Scoreboard at the close of the third day of the fifth Ashes Test between England and Australia at the Oval on Saturday: England 1st innings 294 (J.

Buttler 70, J. Root 57; M. Marsh 5-46, P. Cummins 3-84) Australia 1st innings 225 (S. Smith 80, M. Labuschagne 48; J. Archer 6-62, S. Curran 3-46) England 2nd innings (overnight 9-0) R. Burns c Paine b Lyon 20 J.

Denly c Smith b Siddle 94 J. Root c Smith b Lyon 21 B. Stokes b Lyon 67 J. Bairstow c Smith b Marsh 14 J. Buttler c Labuschagne b Siddle 47 S. Curran c Paine b Cummins 17 C. Woakes c Smith b Marsh 6 J.

Archer not out 3 M. Leach not out 5 Extras (nb1, b7, lb11) 19 Total (8 wkts, 91 overs) 313 To bat: S.

Broad Fall of wickets: 1-54 (Burns), 2-87 (Root), 3-214 (Stokes), 4-222 (Denly), 5-249 (Bairstow), 6-279 (Curran), 7-305 (Woakes), 8-305 (Buttler) Bowling: Cummins 19-4-55-1, Hazlewood 19-5-57-0 (1nb), Lyon 22-4-65-3, Siddle 13-4-52-2, Marsh 11-1-40-2, Labuschagne 7-1-26-0 Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Matthew Wade, Mitchell Marsh, Tim Paine (capt, wkt), Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon Match position: England lead by 382 runs with two second-innings wickets remaining Toss: Australia Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI)Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)