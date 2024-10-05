Brief scores from the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match between England and Bangladesh in Sharjah on Saturday

Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between England and Bangladesh in Sharjah on Saturday:

England 118-7 in 20 overs (Danni Wyatt-Hodge 41; Fahima Khatun 2-18) v Bangladesh 97-7 in 20 overs (Sobhana Mostary 44; Linsey Smith 2-11)

result: England won by 21 runs

Toss: England