Cricket: England V Bangladesh Women's T20 World Cup Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published October 05, 2024 | 11:32 PM
Brief scores from the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup match between England and Bangladesh in Sharjah on Saturday
Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between England and Bangladesh in Sharjah on Saturday:
England 118-7 in 20 overs (Danni Wyatt-Hodge 41; Fahima Khatun 2-18) v Bangladesh 97-7 in 20 overs (Sobhana Mostary 44; Linsey Smith 2-11)
result: England won by 21 runs
Toss: England
Recent Stories
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
79 professional beggars arrested in two days
Russia says captured another village in eastern Ukraine
More Stories From Sports
-
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts1 minute ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results3 hours ago
-
Liverpool extend Premier League lead with win at Palace3 hours ago
-
Schutt, Mooney help Australia beat Sri Lanka in Women's T20 World Cup3 hours ago
-
Gauff fights back to set up Beijing final against Muchova5 hours ago
-
Football: English Championship results5 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results5 hours ago
-
Djokovic 'shakes rust off' to make third round of Shanghai Masters5 hours ago
-
Annual Sports Gala 2024 inaugurated in Bahawalpur5 hours ago
-
Team confident to overcome past mistakes: Saud Shakeel7 hours ago
-
Putting Pakistan under pressure to favor England: Joe Root8 hours ago
-
Top EU court finds against FIFA in key transfer market ruling1 day ago