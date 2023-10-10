Cricket: England v Bangladesh World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard of the World Cup match between England and Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Tuesday

Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between England and Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Tuesday:

England

J. Bairstow b Shakib Al Hasan 52

D. Malan b Mahedi Hasan 140

J. Root c Mushfiqur Rahim b Shoriful islam 82

J. Buttler b Shoriful Islam 20

H. Brook c Liton Das b Mahedi Hasan 20

L. Livingstone b Shoriful Islam 0

S. Curran c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Mahedi Hasan 11

C. Woakes c Mahedi Hasan b Taskin Ahmed 14

A. Rashid c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Mahedi Hasan 11

M. Wood not out 6

R. Topley not out 1

Extras (b1 lb2, w4) 7

Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 364

Fall of wickets: 1-115 (Bairstow), 2-266 (Malan), 3-296 (Buttler), 4-307 (Root), 5-307 (Livingstone), 6-327 (Brook), 7-334 (Curran), 8-352 (Rashid), 9-362 (Woakes)

Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 10-0-70-0, Taskin Ahmed 6-0-38-1 (w2), Shoriful Islam 10-0-75-3 (w1), Mahedi Hasan 8-0-71-4, Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-52-1 (w1), Mehidy Hasan Miraz 6-0-55-0

Bangladesh

Liton Das c Buttler b Woakes 76

Tanzid Hasan c Bairstow b Topley 1

Najmul Hossain Shanto c Livingstone b Topley 0

Shakib Al Hasan b Topley 1

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Buttler b Woakes 8

Mushfiqur Rahim c Rashid b Topley 51

Towhid Hridoy c Buttler b Livingstone 39

Mahedi Hasan b Rashid 14

Taskin Ahmed b Curran 15

Shoriful Islam b Wood 12

Mustafizur Rahman not out 3

Extras: (lb4, w3) 7

Total (all out, 48.

2 overs) 227

Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Tanzid), 2-14 (Najmul), 3-26 (Shakib), 4-49 (Mehidy), 5-121 (Litton), 6-164 (Mushfiqur), 7-189 (Towhid), 8-195 (Mahedi), 9-221 (Shoriful), 10-227 (Taskin)

Bowling: Chris Woakes 8-0-49-2, Reece Topley 10-1-43-4, Sam Curran 7.2-0-47-1 (w2), Mark Wood 10-0-29-1 (w1), Adil Rashid 10-0-42-1, Liam Livingstone 3-0-13-1

result: England won by 137 runs

Toss: Bangladesh

Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Paul Wilson (AUS)

tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)