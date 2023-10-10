Cricket: England V Bangladesh World Cup Scoreboard
Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 10, 2023 | 06:36 PM
Scoreboard of the World Cup match between England and Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Tuesday
Dharamsala, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard of the World Cup match between England and Bangladesh in Dharamsala on Tuesday:
England
J. Bairstow b Shakib Al Hasan 52
D. Malan b Mahedi Hasan 140
J. Root c Mushfiqur Rahim b Shoriful islam 82
J. Buttler b Shoriful Islam 20
H. Brook c Liton Das b Mahedi Hasan 20
L. Livingstone b Shoriful Islam 0
S. Curran c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Mahedi Hasan 11
C. Woakes c Mahedi Hasan b Taskin Ahmed 14
A. Rashid c Najmul Hossain Shanto b Mahedi Hasan 11
M. Wood not out 6
R. Topley not out 1
Extras (b1 lb2, w4) 7
Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 364
Fall of wickets: 1-115 (Bairstow), 2-266 (Malan), 3-296 (Buttler), 4-307 (Root), 5-307 (Livingstone), 6-327 (Brook), 7-334 (Curran), 8-352 (Rashid), 9-362 (Woakes)
Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 10-0-70-0, Taskin Ahmed 6-0-38-1 (w2), Shoriful Islam 10-0-75-3 (w1), Mahedi Hasan 8-0-71-4, Shakib Al Hasan 10-0-52-1 (w1), Mehidy Hasan Miraz 6-0-55-0
Bangladesh
Liton Das c Buttler b Woakes 76
Tanzid Hasan c Bairstow b Topley 1
Najmul Hossain Shanto c Livingstone b Topley 0
Shakib Al Hasan b Topley 1
Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Buttler b Woakes 8
Mushfiqur Rahim c Rashid b Topley 51
Towhid Hridoy c Buttler b Livingstone 39
Mahedi Hasan b Rashid 14
Taskin Ahmed b Curran 15
Shoriful Islam b Wood 12
Mustafizur Rahman not out 3
Extras: (lb4, w3) 7
Total (all out, 48.
2 overs) 227
Fall of wickets: 1-14 (Tanzid), 2-14 (Najmul), 3-26 (Shakib), 4-49 (Mehidy), 5-121 (Litton), 6-164 (Mushfiqur), 7-189 (Towhid), 8-195 (Mahedi), 9-221 (Shoriful), 10-227 (Taskin)
Bowling: Chris Woakes 8-0-49-2, Reece Topley 10-1-43-4, Sam Curran 7.2-0-47-1 (w2), Mark Wood 10-0-29-1 (w1), Adil Rashid 10-0-42-1, Liam Livingstone 3-0-13-1
result: England won by 137 runs
Toss: Bangladesh
Umpires: Ahsan Raza (PAK), Paul Wilson (AUS)
tv umpire: Adrian Holdstock (RSA)
Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)