Cricket: England v India 3rd Test scoreboard

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the close of India's first innings on the first day of the third Test against England at Headingley on Wednesday: India 1st Innings R.

Sharma c Robinson b Overton 19 KL Rahul c Buttler b Anderson 0 C. Pujara c Buttler b Anderson 1 V. Kohli c Buttler b Anderson 7 A. Rahane c Buttler b Robinson 18 R. Pant c Buttler b Robinson 2 R.

Jadeja lbw b Curran 4 Mohammed Shami c Burns b Overton 0 I. Sharma not out 8 J. Bumrah lbw b Curran 0 Mohammed Siraj c Root b Overton 3 Extras (lb11, nb5) 16 Total (all out, 40.

4 overs, 194 mins) 78 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Rahul), 2-4 (Pujara), 3-21 (Kohli), 4-56 (Rahane), 5-58 (Pant), 6-67 (Rohit), 7-67 (Shami), 8-67 (Jadeja), 9-67 (Bumrah), 10-78 (Siraj) Bowling: Anderson 8-5-6-3; Robinson 10-3-16-2 (2nb); Curran 10-2-27-2 (3nb); Moeen 2-0-4-0; Overton 10.4-5-14-3 England: Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson Toss: India Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)