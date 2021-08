Cricket: England v India 3rd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the third day of the third Test against India at Headingley on Friday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the third day of the third Test against India at Headingley on Friday: India 1st Innings 78 (J Anderson 3-6, C Overton 3-14) England 1st Innings (overnight: 423-8) R.

Burns b Shami 61 H. Hameed b Jadeja 68 D. Malan c Pant b Siraj 70 J. Root b Bumrah 121 J. Bairstow c Kohli b Shami 29 J. Buttler c Sharma b Shami 7 Moeen Ali c sub (Patel) b Jadeja 8 S. Curran c sub (Agarwal) b Siraj 15 C.

Overton lbw b Shami 32 O. Robinson b Bumrah 0 J. Anderson not out 0 Extras (b8, lb4, nb8, w1) 21 Total (all out, 132.2 overs, 590 mins) 432 Fall of wickets: 1-135 (Burns), 2-159 (Hameed), 3-298 (Malan), 4-350 (Bairstow), 5-360 (Buttler), 6-383 (Root), 7-383 (Moeen), 8-418 (Curran), 9-431 (Overton), 10-432 (Robinson) Bowling: Ishant 22-0-92-0 (1w, 4nb); Bumrah 27.

2-10-59-2 (3nb); Shami 28-8-95-4; Siraj 23-3-86-2 (1nb); Jadeja 32-8-88-2 India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Match position: England lead by 354 runs on first innings Toss: India Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)