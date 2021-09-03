UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V India 4th Test Scoreboard

Fri 03rd September 2021

Cricket: England v India 4th Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the fourth Test against India at the Oval on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the fourth Test against India at the Oval on Friday: India 1st Innings 191 (S Thakur 57, V Kohli 50; C Woakes 4-55, O Robinson 3-38) England 1st innings (overnight: 55-3) R.

Burns b Bumrah 5 H. Hameed c Pant b Bumrah 0 D. Malan c Sharma b Yadav 31 J. Root b Yadav 21 C. Overton c Kohli b Yadav 1 O. Pope b Thakur 81 J. Bairstow lbw b Siraj 37 Moeen Ali c Sharma b Jadeja 35 C.

Woakes run out (Pant/Bumrah) 50 O. Robinson b Jadeja 5 J.

Anderson not out 1 Extras (b1, lb14, nb8) 23 Total (all out, 84 overs, 389 mins) 290 Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Burns), 2-6 (Hameed), 3-52 (Root), 4-53 (Overton), 5-62 (Malan), 6-151 (Bairstow), 7-222 (Moeen), 8-250 (Pope), 9-255 (Robinson), 10-290 (Woakes) Bowling: Yadav 19-2-76-3 (2nb); Bumrah 21-6-67-2 (1nb); Thakur 15-2-54-1 (1nb); Siraj 12-4-42-1 (1nb); Jadeja 17-1-36-2 (3nb) India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Match position: England lead by 99 runs on first innings Toss: England Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

