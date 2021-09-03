Cricket: England v India 4th Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the fourth Test against India at the Oval on Friday

Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the fourth Test against India at the Oval on Friday: India 1st Innings 191 (S Thakur 57, V Kohli 50; C Woakes 4-55, O Robinson 3-38) England 1st innings (overnight: 55-3) R.

Burns b Bumrah 5 H. Hameed c Pant b Bumrah 0 D. Malan c Sharma b Yadav 31 J. Root b Yadav 21 C. Overton c Kohli b Yadav 1 O. Pope b Thakur 81 J. Bairstow lbw b Siraj 37 Moeen Ali c Sharma b Jadeja 35 C.

Woakes run out (Pant/Bumrah) 50 O. Robinson b Jadeja 5 J.

Anderson not out 1 Extras (b1, lb14, nb8) 23 Total (all out, 84 overs, 389 mins) 290 Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Burns), 2-6 (Hameed), 3-52 (Root), 4-53 (Overton), 5-62 (Malan), 6-151 (Bairstow), 7-222 (Moeen), 8-250 (Pope), 9-255 (Robinson), 10-290 (Woakes) Bowling: Yadav 19-2-76-3 (2nb); Bumrah 21-6-67-2 (1nb); Thakur 15-2-54-1 (1nb); Siraj 12-4-42-1 (1nb); Jadeja 17-1-36-2 (3nb) India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Match position: England lead by 99 runs on first innings Toss: England Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Alex Wharf (ENG)tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)