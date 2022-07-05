UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V India 5th Test Scoreboard

July 05, 2022

Birmingham, United Kingdom, July 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston on Monday: India 1st Innings 416 (R Pant 146, R Jadeja 104; J Anderson 5-60) England 1st Innings 284 (J Bairstow 106; Mohammed Siraj 4-66, J Bumrah 3-68) India 2nd Innings (overnight: 125-3) S.

Gill c Crawley b Anderson 4 C. Pujara c Lees b Broad 66 H. Vihari c Bairstow b Broad 11 V. Kohli c Root b Stokes 20 R. Pant c Root b Leach 57 S. Iyer c Anderson b Potts 19 R. Jadeja b Stokes 23 S.

Thakur c Crawley b Potts 4 Mohammed Shami c Lees b Stokes 13 J. Bumrah c Crawley b Stokes 7 Mohammed Siraj not out 2 Extras (b6, lb7, nb3, w3) 19 Total (all out, 81.5 overs, 365 mins) 245 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Gill), 2-43 (Vihari), 3-75 (Kohli), 4-153 (Pujara), 5-190 (Iyer), 6-198 (Pant), 7-207 (Thakur), 8-230 (Shami), 9-236 (Jadeja), 10-245 (Bumrah) Bowling: Anderson 19-5-46-1 (1nb); Broad 16-1-58-2 (1nb); Potts 17-3-50-2 (1w); Leach 12-1-28-1; Stokes 11.

5-0-33-4 (1nb, 1w), Root 6-1-17-0 (1w) England 2nd Innings (target: 378) A.

Lees run out (Shami/Jadeja) 56 Z. Crawley b Bumrah 46 O. Pope c Pant b Bumrah 0 J. Root not out 76 J. Bairstow not out 72 Extras (lb7, nb1, w1) 9 Total (3 wkts, 57 overs, 258 mins) 259 To bat: B Stokes, S Billings, M Potts, S Broad, J Leach, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-107 (Crawley), 2-107 (Pope), 3-109 (Lees) Bowling: Bumrah 13-0-53-2 (1nb); Shami 12-2-49-0; Jadeja 15-2-53-0; Siraj 10-0-64-0 (1w); Thakur 7-0-33-0; Match position: England need a further 119 runs to win with seven second-innings wickets standing Toss: England Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

