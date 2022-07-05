Cricket: England v India 5th Test scoreboard

Birmingham, United Kingdom, July 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston on Tuesday: India 1st Innings 416 (R Pant 146, R Jadeja 104; J Anderson 5-60) England 1st Innings 284 (J Bairstow 106; Mohammed Siraj 4-66, J Bumrah 3-68) India 2nd Innings 245 (C Pujara 66, R Pant 57; B Stokes 4-33) England 2nd Innings (target: 378, overnight: 259-3) A.

Lees run out (Shami/Jadeja) 56 Z. Crawley b Bumrah 46 O. Pope c Pant b Bumrah 0 J. Root not out 142 J. Bairstow not out 114 Extras (b8, lb7, nb2, w3) 20 Total (3 wkts, 76.4 overs, 350 mins) 378 Did not bat: B Stokes, S Billings, M Potts, S Broad, J Leach, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-107 (Crawley), 2-107 (Pope), 3-109 (Lees) Bowling: Bumrah 17-1-74-2 (1nb); Shami 15-2-64-0; Jadeja 18.

4-3-62-0; Siraj 15-0-98-0 (1w); Thakur 11-0-65-0 (1nb, 2w); India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (capt), Mohammed Siraj result: England won by seven wickets Series: Five match series drawn 2-2 Player of the match: Jonny Bairstow (ENG) England player of the series: Joe Root India player of the series: Jasprit Bumrah Toss: England Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG) tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA) Match referee: David Boon (AUS) Previous results Aug 4- 8, 2021, 1st Test, Trent Bridge: Match drawn Aug 12-16, 2021, 2nd Test, Lord's: India won by 151 runsAug 25-28, 2021, 3rd Test, Headingley: England won by an innings and 76 runsSep 2- 6, 2021, 4th Test, The Oval: India won by 157 runs