UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V India 5th Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published July 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Cricket: England v India 5th Test scoreboard

Birmingham, United Kingdom, July 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston on Tuesday: India 1st Innings 416 (R Pant 146, R Jadeja 104; J Anderson 5-60) England 1st Innings 284 (J Bairstow 106; Mohammed Siraj 4-66, J Bumrah 3-68) India 2nd Innings 245 (C Pujara 66, R Pant 57; B Stokes 4-33) England 2nd Innings (target: 378, overnight: 259-3) A.

Lees run out (Shami/Jadeja) 56 Z. Crawley b Bumrah 46 O. Pope c Pant b Bumrah 0 J. Root not out 142 J. Bairstow not out 114 Extras (b8, lb7, nb2, w3) 20 Total (3 wkts, 76.4 overs, 350 mins) 378 Did not bat: B Stokes, S Billings, M Potts, S Broad, J Leach, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-107 (Crawley), 2-107 (Pope), 3-109 (Lees) Bowling: Bumrah 17-1-74-2 (1nb); Shami 15-2-64-0; Jadeja 18.

4-3-62-0; Siraj 15-0-98-0 (1w); Thakur 11-0-65-0 (1nb, 2w); India: Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wkt), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah (capt), Mohammed Siraj result: England won by seven wickets Series: Five match series drawn 2-2 Player of the match: Jonny Bairstow (ENG) England player of the series: Joe Root India player of the series: Jasprit Bumrah Toss: England Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK), Richard Kettleborough (ENG) tv umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA) Match referee: David Boon (AUS) Previous results Aug 4- 8, 2021, 1st Test, Trent Bridge: Match drawn Aug 12-16, 2021, 2nd Test, Lord's: India won by 151 runsAug 25-28, 2021, 3rd Test, Headingley: England won by an innings and 76 runsSep 2- 6, 2021, 4th Test, The Oval: India won by 157 runs

Related Topics

India Anderson Billings Virat Kohli Mohammed Shami Shreyas Iyer Rishabh Pant Shardul Thakur Marais Erasmus Richard Kettleborough David Boon The Oval TV

Recent Stories

Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to securit ..

Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to security threat

9 minutes ago
 Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

1 hour ago
 President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

2 hours ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

4 hours ago
 Parliamentary Committee on National Security to me ..

Parliamentary Committee on National Security to meet today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.