UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V Ireland Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published October 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Cricket: England v Ireland scoreboard

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after Ireland's victory over England in their rain-affected Group 1 game at the Twenty20 World Cup in Melbourne on Wednesday: Ireland P.

Stirling c Curran b Wood 14 A. Balbirnie c Hales b Livingstone 62 L. Tucker run out 34 H. Tector c Buttler b Wood 0 C. Campher c Buttler b Wood 17 G. Dockrell b Livingstone 0 G. Delany not out 12 M.

Adair c Curran b Livingstone 4 B. McCarthy b Curran 3 F. Hand b Curran 1 J. Little c Buttler b Stokes 0 Extras (lb2, w7) 9 Total (10 wickets, 19.2 overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Stirling), 2-103 (Tucker), 3-103 (Tector), 4-132 (Balbirnie), 5-132 (Dockrell), 6-138 (Campher), 7-149 (Adair), 8-152 (McCarthy), 9-156 (Hand), 10-157 (Little) Bowling: Stokes 2.2-0-8-1, Woakes 3-0-41-0, Wood 4-0-34-3, Curran 3-0-31-2, Rashid 4-0-24-0, Livingstone 3-0-17-3 England J.

Buttler c Tucker b Little 0 A. Hales c Adair b Little 7 D. Malan c Hand b McCarthy 35 B. Stokes b Hand 6 H. Brook c Delany b Dockrell 18 M. Ali not out 24 L. Livingstone not out 1 Extras (lb4, w10) 14 Total (5 wickets, 14.3 overs) 105 Did not bat: Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Buttler), 2-14 (Hales), 3-29 (Stokes), 4-67 (Brook), 5-86 (Malan) Bowling: Little 3-0-16-2, Adair 2-0-10-0, McCarthy 3-0-20-1, Hand 2-0-17-1, Delany 3.3-0-33-0, Dockrell 1-0-5-1 Toss: England result: Ireland won by five runs (DLS method) Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match Referee: Ranjun Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

World Melbourne Rashid Livingstone Ireland Kumar Dharmasena Paul Reiffel TV P

Recent Stories

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intra ..

Rupee loses winning streak against dollar in intraday trade

12 minutes ago
 Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sect ..

Proposal to establish handicrafts council for sector uplift

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between En ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Rain disrupts clash between England, Ireland

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Ze ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 21 Afghanistan Vs. New Zealand

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak- ..

PM Shehbaz, Saudi Crown Prince vow to enhance Pak-Saudi ties to new heights

3 hours ago
 Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe ..

Interior Ministry forms three-member team to probe Arshad Sharif's killing

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.