Cricket: England v Ireland scoreboard

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after Ireland's victory over England in their rain-affected Group 1 game at the Twenty20 World Cup in Melbourne on Wednesday: Ireland P.

Stirling c Curran b Wood 14 A. Balbirnie c Hales b Livingstone 62 L. Tucker run out 34 H. Tector c Buttler b Wood 0 C. Campher c Buttler b Wood 17 G. Dockrell b Livingstone 0 G. Delany not out 12 M.

Adair c Curran b Livingstone 4 B. McCarthy b Curran 3 F. Hand b Curran 1 J. Little c Buttler b Stokes 0 Extras (lb2, w7) 9 Total (10 wickets, 19.2 overs) 157 Fall of wickets: 1-21 (Stirling), 2-103 (Tucker), 3-103 (Tector), 4-132 (Balbirnie), 5-132 (Dockrell), 6-138 (Campher), 7-149 (Adair), 8-152 (McCarthy), 9-156 (Hand), 10-157 (Little) Bowling: Stokes 2.2-0-8-1, Woakes 3-0-41-0, Wood 4-0-34-3, Curran 3-0-31-2, Rashid 4-0-24-0, Livingstone 3-0-17-3 England J.

Buttler c Tucker b Little 0 A. Hales c Adair b Little 7 D. Malan c Hand b McCarthy 35 B. Stokes b Hand 6 H. Brook c Delany b Dockrell 18 M. Ali not out 24 L. Livingstone not out 1 Extras (lb4, w10) 14 Total (5 wickets, 14.3 overs) 105 Did not bat: Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Buttler), 2-14 (Hales), 3-29 (Stokes), 4-67 (Brook), 5-86 (Malan) Bowling: Little 3-0-16-2, Adair 2-0-10-0, McCarthy 3-0-20-1, Hand 2-0-17-1, Delany 3.3-0-33-0, Dockrell 1-0-5-1 Toss: England result: Ireland won by five runs (DLS method) Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA), Paul Reiffel (AUS)tv Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match Referee: Ranjun Madugalle (SRI)