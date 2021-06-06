Cricket: England v New Zealand 1st Test scoreboard

London, June 6 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the close of New Zealand's second innings on the fifth day of the first Test against England at Lord's on Sunday: New Zealand 1st Innings 378 (D Conway 200, H Nicholls 61; O Robinson 4-75, M Wood 3-81) England 1st innings 275 (R Burns 132, T Southee 6-43, K Jamieson 3-85) New Zealand 2nd Innings (overnight: 62-2) T.

Latham lbw b Broad 36 D. Conway b Robinson 23 K. Williamson lbw b Robinson 1 N. Wagner c Bracey b Robinson 10 R. Taylor c Bracey b Wood 33 H. Nicholls c Burns b Root 23 BJ Watling not out 15 C. de Granhomme not out 9 Extras (b6, l2, nb1) 19 Total (6 wkts dec, 52.

3 overs, 252 mins) 169 Did not bat: M Santner, K Jamieson, T Southee Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Conway), 2-57 (Williamson), 3-74 (Wagner), 4-105 (Latham), 5-133 (Taylor), 6-159 (Nicholls) Bowling: Anderson 15.3-3-44-0 Broad 12-1-34-1; Robinson 14-5-26-3 (1nb); Wood 7-0-31-1; Root 4-0-16-1 England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wkt), Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson Match position: England set 273 to win in 75 overs Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG)tv umpire: Richard IllingworthMatch referee: Chris Broad (ENG)