Cricket: England V New Zealand 1st Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published June 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Cricket: England v New Zealand 1st Test scoreboard

London, June 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the close of New Zealand's second innings on the third day of the first Test against England at Lord's on Saturday: New Zealand 1st Innings 132 (M Potts 4-13, J Anderson 4-66) England 1st Innings 141 (T Southee 4-55, T Boult 3-21) New Zealand 2nd Innings (overnight: 236-4) T.

Latham c Foakes b Potts 14 W. Young c Foakes b Anderson 1 K. Williamson c Bairstow b Potts 15 D. Conway c Foakes b Broad 13 D. Mitchell c Foakes b Broad 108 T. Blundell lbw b Anderson 96 C. de Grandhomme run out (Pope) 0 K.

Jamieson b Broad 0 T. Southee c Root b Parkinson 21 A. Patel lbw b Potts 4 T. Boult not out 4 Extras (b1, lb4, nb3, w1) 9 Total (all out, 91.3 overs, 421 mins) 285 Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Latham), 2-30 (Williamson), 3-35 (Latham), 4-56 (Conway), 5-251 (Mitchell), 6-251 (De Grandhomme), 7-251 (Jamieson), 8-265 (Blundell), 9-281 (Patel), 10-285 (Southee) Bowling: Anderson 21-7-57-2; Broad 26-7-76-3 (1nb); Potts 20-3-55-3; Stokes 8-1-43-0 (2nb); Parkinson 15.

3-0-47-1; Root 1-0-2-0 England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Matt Parkinson Note: Concussion substitute Parkinson came into England's XI after Jack Leach was injured fielding on Thursday Match position: England set 277 to win Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Rod Tucker (AUS), Michael Gough (ENG)tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

