Cricket: England v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of New Zealand's first innings on the third day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Saturday

Birmingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Scoreboard at the close of New Zealand's first innings on the third day of the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Saturday: England 1st Innings 303 (D Lawrence 81 no, R Burns 81; T Boult 4-85, M Henry 3-78) New Zealand 1st Innings (overnight: 229-3) T.

Latham lbw b Broad 6 D. Conway c Crawley b Broad 80 W. Young c Pope b Lawrence 82 R. Taylor c Bracey b Stone 80 H. Nicholls c Bracey b Wood 21 T. Blundell c Root b Broad 34 D. Mitchell c Crawley b Stone 6 N.

Wagner b Anderson 0 M. Henry lbw b Wood 12 A. Patel lbw b Broad 20 T. Boult not out 12 Extras (b13, lb21, nb1) 35 Total (all out, 119.

1 overs, 539 mins) 388 Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Latham), 2-137 (Conway), 3-229 (Young), 4-292 (Taylor), 5-312 (Nicholls), 6-335 (Mitchell), 7-336 (Wagner), 8-353 (Henry), 9-361 (Blundell), 10-388 (Patel) Bowling: Anderson 29-9-68-1; Broad 23.1-8-48-4 (1nb); Wood 25-3-85-2; Stone 24-5-92-2; Root 15-3-45-0; Lawrence 3-0-16-1 England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Dan Lawrence, James Bracey (wkt), Olly Stone, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad, James Anderson Match position: New Zealand lead by 85 runs on first innings Toss: England Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG) tv umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)afp