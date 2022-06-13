UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V New Zealand 2nd Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 13, 2022

Cricket: England v New Zealand 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Monday

Nottingham, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Monday: New Zealand 1st Innings T.

Latham c Potts b Anderson 26 W. Young c Crawley b Stokes 47 D. Conway c Foakes b Anderson 46 H. Nicholls c Foakes b Stokes 30 D. Mitchell c Foakes b Potts 190 T. Blundell c Stokes b Leach 106 M.

Bracewell c Root b Anderson 49 K. Jamieson c Foakes b Broad 14 T. Southee c Root b Broad 4 M. Henry c Crawley b Leach 0 T. Boult not out 16 Extras (b1, lb16, nb8) 25 Total (10 wkts, 145.3 overs) 553 Fall of wickets: 1-84 (Young), 2-84 (Latham), 3-161 (Nicholls), 4-169 (Conway), 5-405 (Blundell), 6-496 (Bracewell), 7-513 (Jamieson), 8-517 (Southee), 9-520 (Henry), 10-553 (Mitchell) Bowling: Anderson 27-9-62-3; Broad 26-4-107-2 (2nb); Potts 30.3-6-126-1; Stokes 23-2-85-2 (6nb); Leach 35-6-140-2; Root 4-0-16-0 England 1st innings A.

Lees c Mitchell b Henry 67 Z. Crawley c Blundell b Boult 4 O. Pope c Henry b Boult 145 J. Root c Southee b Boult 176 J. Bairstow c Blundell b Boult 8 B. Stokes c Boult b Bracewell 46 B. Foakes run out (Nicholls/Bracewell) 56 S.

Broad c Mitchell b Bracewell 9 M.

Potts b Boult 3 J. Leach not out 0 J. Anderson st Blundell b Bracewell 9 Extras: (b12, lb3, w1) 16 Total: (10 wickets, 128.2 overs) 539 Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Crawley), 2-147 (Lees), 3-334 (Pope), 4-344 (Bairstow), 5-405 (Stokes), 6-516 (Root), 7-527 (Broad), 8-527 (Foakes), 9-530 (Potts), 10-539 (Anderson) Bowling: Southee 32-1-154-0; Boult 33.3-8-106-5; Henry 27-5-128-1; Jamieson 16.3-3-66-0; Bracewell 17.2-2-62-3; Mitchell 2-0-8-0 New Zealand 2nd innings T.

Latham b Anderson 4 W. Young run out (Pope/Stokes) 56 D. Conway c Bairstow b Leach 52 H. Nicholls c Lees b Potts 3 D. Mitchell not out 32 T. Blundell c Stokes b Broad 24 M. Bracewell c Broad b Potts 25 T.

Southee run out (Crawley/Foakes) 0 M. Henry not out 8 Extras: (b 9, lb 4, nb 5, w 2) 20 Total: (seven wickets, 69 overs) 224 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Latham), 2-104 (Conway), 3-115 (Nicholls), 4-131 (Young), 5-176 (Blundell), 6-204 (Bracewell), 7-213 (Southee) Bowling: Anderson 8-1-18-1; Broad 16-3-53-1; Potts 15-6-32-2; Leach 20-4-78-1; Stokes 10-2-30-0 Toss: England Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Michael Gough (ENG)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS)

