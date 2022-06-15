UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V New Zealand 2nd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published June 15, 2022 | 12:00 AM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Completed scoreboard on the fifth and final day of the second Test between England and New Zealand at Trent Bridge on Tuesday: New Zealand 1st Innings 553 (D Mitchell 190, T Blundell 106; J Anderson 3-62) England 1st Innings 539 (O Pope 145, J Root 176; T Boult 5-106, M Bracewell 3-62) New Zealand 2nd innings (overnight 224-7) T.

Latham b Anderson 4 W. Young run out (Pope/Stokes) 56 D. Conway c Bairstow b Leach 52 H. Nicholls c Lees b Potts 3 D. Mitchell not out 62 T. Blundell c Stokes b Broad 24 M. Bracewell c Broad b Potts 25 T.

Southee run out (Crawley/Foakes) 0 M. Henry c Foakes b Broad 18 K. Jamieson c Foakes b Broad 1 T. Boult c Stokes b Anderson 17 Extras: (b9, lb5, nb6, w2) 22 Total: (all out, 84.4 overs) 284 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Latham), 2-104 (Conway), 3-115 (Nicholls), 4-131 (Young), 5-176 (Blundell), 6-204 (Bracewell), 7-213 (Southee), 8-245 (Henry), 9-249 (Jamieson), 10-284 (Boult) Bowling: Anderson 8.

4-1-20-2; Broad 20-4-70-3; Potts 15-6-32-2 (1w); Leach 24-5-86-1; Stokes 17-3-62-0 (6nb, 1w) England 2nd innings (target 299) A.

Lees c Blundell b Southee 44 Z. Crawley c Southee b Boult 0 O. Pope ct Blundell b Henry 18 J Root c & b Boult 3 J. Bairstow c Blundell b Boult 136 B. Stokes not out 75 B. Foakes not out 12 Extras (b5, lb6) 11 Total (5 wickets, 50 overs) 299 Did not bat: M.

Potts, J. Leach, S. Broad, J. Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Crawley), 2-53 (Pope), 3-56 (Root), 4-93 (Lees), 5-272 (Bairstow) Bowling: Southee 11-0-67-1, Boult 16-1-94-3, Henry 15-3-67-1, Bracewell 8-0-60-0 result: England win by five wickets Player of the match: Jonny Bairstow Series: England lead 2-0 Toss: England Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Michael Gough (ENG) tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS) Match referee: Richie Richardson (WIS) Remaining fixtureJun 23-27: 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds

