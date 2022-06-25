Cricket: England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley on Saturday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley on Saturday: New Zealand 1st Innings 329 (D Mitchell 109, T Blundell 55; J Leach 5-100, S Broad 3-62) England 1st Innings (overnight: 264-6) A.

Lees b Boult 4 Z. Crawley b Boult 6 O. Pope b Boult 5 J. Root c Blundell b Southee 5 J. Bairstow c Boult b Bracewell 162 B. Stokes c Williamson b Wagner 18 B. Foakes lbw b Wagner 0 J. Overton c Mitchell b Boult 97 S.

Broad b Southee 42 M. Potts not out 1 J. Leach lbw b Southee 8 Extras (lb11, w1) 12 Total (all out, 67 overs, 348 mins) 360 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Lees), 2-14 (Pope), 3-17 (Crawley), 4-21 (Root), 5-55 (Stokes), 6-55 (Foakes), 7-296 (Overton), 8-351 (Broad), 9-351 (Bairstow), 10-360 (Leach) Bowling: Boult 22-4-104-4 (1w); Southee 23-2-100-3; Wagner 12-1-75-2; Bracewell 7-0-54-1; Mitchell 3-0-16-0 New Zealand 2nd Innings T.

Latham c Bairstow b Overton 76 W. Young c Pope b Potts 8 K. Williamson c Bairstow b Potts 48 D. Conway c Pope b Root 11 H. Nicholls c and b Leach 7 D. Mitchell not out 4 T. Blundell not out 5 Extras (b5, lb1, nb2, w1) 9 Total (5 wkts, 51.5 overs, 240 mins) 168 To bat: M Bracewell, T Southee, N Wagner, T Boult Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Young), 2-125 (Latham), 3-152 (Conway), 4-153 (Williamson), 5-161 (Nicholls) Bowling: Broad 14-2-45-0; Leach 13-5-26-1; Potts 9.5-2-20-2; Overton 9-2-34-1 (1nb, 1w); Stokes 4-0-30-0 (1nb); Root 2-0-7-1 Match position: New Zealand lead by 137 runs with five wickets standing Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)