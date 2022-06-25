UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V New Zealand 3rd Test Scoreboard

June 25, 2022

Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley on Saturday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley on Saturday: New Zealand 1st Innings 329 (D Mitchell 109, T Blundell 55; J Leach 5-100, S Broad 3-62) England 1st Innings (overnight: 264-6) A.

Lees b Boult 4 Z. Crawley b Boult 6 O. Pope b Boult 5 J. Root c Blundell b Southee 5 J. Bairstow c Boult b Bracewell 162 B. Stokes c Williamson b Wagner 18 B. Foakes lbw b Wagner 0 J. Overton c Mitchell b Boult 97 S.

Broad b Southee 42 M. Potts not out 1 J. Leach lbw b Southee 8 Extras (lb11, w1) 12 Total (all out, 67 overs, 348 mins) 360 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Lees), 2-14 (Pope), 3-17 (Crawley), 4-21 (Root), 5-55 (Stokes), 6-55 (Foakes), 7-296 (Overton), 8-351 (Broad), 9-351 (Bairstow), 10-360 (Leach) Bowling: Boult 22-4-104-4 (1w); Southee 23-2-100-3; Wagner 12-1-75-2; Bracewell 7-0-54-1; Mitchell 3-0-16-0 New Zealand 2nd Innings T.

Latham c Bairstow b Overton 76 W. Young c Pope b Potts 8 K. Williamson c Bairstow b Potts 48 D. Conway c Pope b Root 11 H. Nicholls c and b Leach 7 D. Mitchell not out 4 T. Blundell not out 5 Extras (b5, lb1, nb2, w1) 9 Total (5 wkts, 51.5 overs, 240 mins) 168 To bat: M Bracewell, T Southee, N Wagner, T Boult Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Young), 2-125 (Latham), 3-152 (Conway), 4-153 (Williamson), 5-161 (Nicholls) Bowling: Broad 14-2-45-0; Leach 13-5-26-1; Potts 9.5-2-20-2; Overton 9-2-34-1 (1nb, 1w); Stokes 4-0-30-0 (1nb); Root 2-0-7-1 Match position: New Zealand lead by 137 runs with five wickets standing Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

