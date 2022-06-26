UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V New Zealand 3rd Test Scoreboard

June 26, 2022

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the close of New Zealand's second innings on the fourth day of the third Test against England at Headingley on Sunday: New Zealand 1st Innings 329 (D Mitchell 109, T Blundell 55; J Leach 5-100, S Broad 3-62) England 1st Innings 360 (J Bairstow 162, J Overton 97; T Boult 4-104, T Southee 3-100) New Zealand 2nd Innings (overnight: 168-5) T.

Latham c Bairstow b Overton 76 W. Young c Pope b Potts 8 K. Williamson c Bairstow b Potts 48 D. Conway c Pope b Root 11 H. Nicholls c and b Leach 7 D. Mitchell lbw b Potts 56 T. Blundell not out 88 M.

Bracewell c Crawley b Leach 9 T. Southee b Leach 2 N. Wagner c Billings b Leach 0 T. Boult b Leach 4 Extras (b9, lb2, nb2, w4) 17 Total (all out, 105.

2 overs, 474 mins) 326 Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Young), 2-125 (Latham), 3-152 (Conway), 4-153 (Williamson), 5-161 (Nicholls), 6-274 (Mitchell), 7-291 (Bracewell), 8-305 (Southee), 9-305 (Southee), 10-326 (Boult) Bowling: Broad 24-7-63-0; Leach 32.2-12-66-5; Potts 25-5-66-3 (1w); Overton 14-2-61-1 (1nb, 3w); Stokes 4-0-30-0 (1nb); Root 6-0-29-1 England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Sam Billings (wkt), Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad Note: Sam Billings a Covid-19 substitute for Ben Foakes Match position: England set 296 to win Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK)Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

