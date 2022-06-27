UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V New Zealand 3rd Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 27, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Cricket: England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley on Monday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley on Monday: New Zealand 1st Innings 329 (D Mitchell 109, T Blundell 55; J Leach 5-100, S Broad 3-62) England 1st Innings 360 (J Bairstow 162, J Overton 97; T Boult 4-104, T Southee 3-100) New Zealand 2nd Innings 326 (T Blundell 88 no, T Latham 76, D Mitchell 56; J Leach 5-66, M Potts 3-66) England 2nd Innings (target: 296, overnight 183-2) A.

Lees run out (Williamson/Boult) 9 Z. Crawley c Williamson b Bracewell 25 O. Pope b Southee 82 J. Root not out 86 J. Bairstow not out 71 Extras (b13, lb8, nb2) 23 Total (3 wkts, 54.2 overs, 244 mins) 296 Did not bat: B Stokes, S Billings, J Overton, M Potts, J Leach, S Broad Note: England's Sam Billings a Covid-19 replacement for wicketkeeper Ben Foakes Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Lees), 2-51 (Crawley), 3-185 (Pope) Bowling: Boult 12-2-65-0; Southee 19-5-68-1; Bracewell 15.

2-0-109-1; Wagner 8-2-33-0 (2nb); New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wkt), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult result: England won by seven wickets Series: England win three-match series 3-0 Player of the match: Jack Leach (ENG) England player of the series: Joe Root New Zealand player of the series: Daryl Mitchell Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG) tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK) Match referee: David Boon (AUS) Previous ResultsJun 2-5: 1st Test, Lord's: England won by five wicketsJun 10-14: 2nd Test, Trent Bridge: England won by five wickets

Related Topics

Young Conway Mitchell Billings Sam Billings Henry Nicholls Marais Erasmus Richard Kettleborough David Boon TV New Zealand

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court orders transfer of Hanif Abbasi' ..

Lahore High Court orders transfer of Hanif Abbasi's appeal to principal seat

38 seconds ago
 E-tolling on motorways to help collecting accurate ..

E-tolling on motorways to help collecting accurate data: Asad Mahmood

39 seconds ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif seeks report a ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif seeks report about 5 persons' murder

42 seconds ago
 9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

9 new Corona cases confirmed in KP

3 minutes ago
 Acting Superintendent CJH distributes clothes and ..

Acting Superintendent CJH distributes clothes and cash among inmates

3 minutes ago
 PFA imposes fine on 45 food points

PFA imposes fine on 45 food points

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.