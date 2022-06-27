Cricket: England v New Zealand 3rd Test scoreboard

Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley on Monday

Leeds, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the third Test between England and New Zealand at Headingley on Monday: New Zealand 1st Innings 329 (D Mitchell 109, T Blundell 55; J Leach 5-100, S Broad 3-62) England 1st Innings 360 (J Bairstow 162, J Overton 97; T Boult 4-104, T Southee 3-100) New Zealand 2nd Innings 326 (T Blundell 88 no, T Latham 76, D Mitchell 56; J Leach 5-66, M Potts 3-66) England 2nd Innings (target: 296, overnight 183-2) A.

Lees run out (Williamson/Boult) 9 Z. Crawley c Williamson b Bracewell 25 O. Pope b Southee 82 J. Root not out 86 J. Bairstow not out 71 Extras (b13, lb8, nb2) 23 Total (3 wkts, 54.2 overs, 244 mins) 296 Did not bat: B Stokes, S Billings, J Overton, M Potts, J Leach, S Broad Note: England's Sam Billings a Covid-19 replacement for wicketkeeper Ben Foakes Fall of wickets: 1-17 (Lees), 2-51 (Crawley), 3-185 (Pope) Bowling: Boult 12-2-65-0; Southee 19-5-68-1; Bracewell 15.

2-0-109-1; Wagner 8-2-33-0 (2nb); New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wkt), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult result: England won by seven wickets Series: England win three-match series 3-0 Player of the match: Jack Leach (ENG) England player of the series: Joe Root New Zealand player of the series: Daryl Mitchell Toss: New Zealand Umpires: Marais Erasmus (RSA), Richard Kettleborough (ENG) tv umpire: Aleem Dar (PAK) Match referee: David Boon (AUS) Previous ResultsJun 2-5: 1st Test, Lord's: England won by five wicketsJun 10-14: 2nd Test, Trent Bridge: England won by five wickets