Cricket: England v New Zealand World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard of the opening match of the World Cup 2023 between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Thursday

Ahmedabad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard of the opening match of the World Cup 2023 between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad on Thursday:

England

J. Bairstow c Mitchell b Santner 33

D. Malan c Latham b Henry 14

J. Root b Phillips 77

H. Brook c Conway b Ravindra 25

M. Ali b Phillips 11

J. Buttler c Latham b Henry 43

L. Livingstone c Henry b Boult 20

S. Curran c Latham b Henry 14

C. Woakes c Young b Santner 11

A. Rashid not out 15

M. Wood not out 13

Extras (w6) 6

Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 282

Fall of wickets: 1-40 (Malan), 2-64 (Bairstow), 3-94 (Brook),4-118 (Moeen), 5-188 (Buttler), 6-221 (Livingstone), 7-229 (Root), 8-250 (Woakes), 9-252 (Curran)

Bowling: Boult 10-1-48-1 (w1), Henry 10-1-48-3, Santner 10-0-37-2 (w1), Neesham 7-0-56-0 (w4), Ravindra 10-0-76-1, Phillips 3-0-17-2

New Zealand (target 283)

D.

Conway not out 152

W. Young c Buttler b Curran 0

R. Ravindra not out 123

Extras (b4, lb1, w3) 8

Total (one wicket, 36.2 overs) 283

Did not bat: D. Mitchell, T. Latham, G. Phillips, M. Chapman, J. Neesham, M. Santner, M. Henry, T. Boult

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Young)

Bowling: Woakes 6-0-45-0, Curran 6-2-47-1 (w2), Wood 5-0-55-0 (w1), Moeen 9.2-0-60-0, Rashid 7-0-47-0, Livingstone 3-0-24-0

Toss: New Zealand

result: New Zealand won by nine wickets

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Nitin Menon (IND)

tv Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)