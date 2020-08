Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test between England and Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford on Thursday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ):Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test between England and Pakistan at Emirates Old Trafford on Thursday: Pakistan 1st Innings (overnight: 139-2) Shan Masood lbw b Broad 156 Abid Ali b Archer 16 Azhar Ali lbw b Woakes 0 Babar Azam c Root b Anderson 69 Asad Shafiq c Stokes b Broad 7 Mohammad Rizwan c Buttler b Woakes 9 Shadab Khan c Root b Bess 45 Yasir Shah lbw b Archer 5 Mohammad Abbas c Root b Archer 0 Shaheen Afridi not out 9 Naseem Shah c Buttler b Broad 0 Extras (b1, lb7, nb2) 10 Total (all out, 109.3 overs, 481 mins) 326 Fall of wickets: 1-36 (Abid), 2-43 (Azhar), 3-139 (Babar), 4-150 (Shafiq), 5-176 (Rizwan), 6-281 (Shadab), 7-291 (Yasir), 8-291 (Abbas), 9-317 (Masood), 10-326 (Naseem) Bowling: Anderson 19-6-63-1 (1nb); Broad 22.

3-9-54-3; Woakes 20-6-43-2; Archer 22-4-59-3 (1nb); Bess 20-4-74-1; Root 6-0-25-0 England 1st Innings R.

Burns lbw b Afridi 4 D. Sibley lbw b Abbas 8 J. Root c Rizwan b Yasir Shah 14 B. Stokes b Abbas 0 O. Pope not out 46 J. Buttler not out 15 Extras (lb2, nb3) 5 Total (4 wkts, 28 overs, 132 mins) 92 To bat: J Buttler, C Woakes, D Bess, J Archer, S Broad, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Burns), 2-12 (Sibley), 3-12 (Stokes), 4-62 (Root) Bowling: Afridi 9-4-12-1 (1nb); Abbas 7-0-24-2 (2nb); Naseem 5-2-18-0; Yasir 7-0-36-1; Match position: England are 234 runs behind with six first-innings wickets standing Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)