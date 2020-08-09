Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of Pakistan's second innings on the fourth day of the first Test against England at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ):Scoreboard at the close of Pakistan's second innings on the fourth day of the first Test against England at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday: Pakistan 1st Innings 326 (Shan Masood 156, Babar Azam 69; S Broad 3-54, J Archer 3-59) England 1st Innings 219 (O Pope 62; Yasir Shah 4-66) Pakistan 2nd Innings (overnight: 137-8) Shan Masood c Buttler b Broad 0 Abid Ali c Woakes b Bess 20 Azhar Ali lbw b Woakes 18 Babar Azam c Stokes b Woakes 5 Asad Shafiq run out (Sibley) 29 Mohammad Rizwan lbw b Stokes 27 Shadab Khan lbw b Broad 15 Yasir Shah c Buttler b Broad 33 Shaheen Afridi c Burns b Stokes 2 Mohammad Abbas not out 3 Naseem Shah b Archer 4 Extras (b4, lb5, nb4) 13 Total (all out, 46.

4 overs, 223 mins) 169 Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Masood), 2-33 (Abid), 3-48 (Babar), 4-63 (Azhar), 5-101 (Shafiq), 6-120 (Rizwan), 7-122 (Shadab), 8-137 (Afridi), 9-158 (Yasir), 10-169 (Naseem) Bowling: Anderson 9-2-34-0 (1nb); Broad 10-3-37-3 (1nb); Archer 6.4-0-27-1 (1nb); Bess 12-2-40-1; Woakes 5-1-11-2; Stokes 4-1-11-2 (1nb); England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wkt), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson Match position: England set 277 to win Toss: Pakistan Umpires: Richard Kettleborough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG) TV umpire: Michael Gough (ENG) Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) TOTAL