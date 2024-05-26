Cricket: England v Pakistan 2nd T20 scores

Birmingham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2024) Brief scores from the second Twenty20 international between England and Pakistan at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday:

England 183-7 in 20.0 overs (Jos Buttler 84, Will Jacks 37; Shaheen Shah Afridi 3-36) vs Pakistan 160 all out in 19.

2 overs (Fakhar Zaman 45; Reece Topley 3-41).

Toss: Pakistan

result: England won by 23 runs

Series: England lead four-match series 1-0