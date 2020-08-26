UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: England V Pakistan 3rd Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:25 AM

Cricket: England v Pakistan 3rd Test scoreboard

Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the third Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Tuesday

Southampton, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ):Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the third Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Tuesday: England 1st Innings 583-8 dec (Z Crawley 267, J Buttler 152) Pakistan 1st Innings 273 (Azhar Ali 141 no, Mohammad Rizwan 53; J Anderson 5-56) Pakistan 2nd Innings (following-on, overnight 100-2) Shan Masood lbw b Broad 18 Abid Ali lbw b Anderson 42 Azhar Ali c Root b Anderson 31 Babar Azam not out 63 Asad Shafiq c sub (Bracey) b Root 21 Fawad Alam not out 0 Extras (lb9, nb3) 12 Total (4 wkts, 83.1 overs, 360 mins) 187 Did not bat: Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah Fall of wickets: 1-49 (Masood), 2-88 (Abid), 3-109 (Azhar), 4-172 (Shafiq) Bowling: Anderson 19-3-45-2; Broad 14.

1-5-27-1; Woakes 8-2-14-0; Archer 14-8-14-0; Bess 21-4-54-0; Root 6-0-17-1; Sibley 1-0-7-0 (3nb) England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wkt), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson Result: Match drawn Player of the match: Zak Crawley (ENG) Series: England win three-match series 1-0 England player of the series: Jos Buttler Pakistan player of the series: Mohammad Rizwan Toss: England Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG) TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) Previous Results:Aug 05-08: 1st Test, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: England won by three wicketsAug 13-17: 2nd Test, Ageas Bowl, Southampton: Match drawn

Related Topics

Pakistan Jos Southampton Manchester Anderson Asad Shafiq Azhar Ali Fawad Alam Shan Masood Yasir Shah Babar Azam Mohammad Rizwan Mohammad Abbas Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough Michael Gough Chris Broad Old Trafford Abid Ali December Afridi TV

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Uruguay on I ..

27 minutes ago

UN Hopes Palestine Starts Collecting Clearance Rev ..

2 minutes ago

Israel, UAE defense ministers discuss normalisatio ..

2 minutes ago

Russian Researches to Deliver COVID-19 Vaccine to ..

27 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority demolishes 4 illegal ..

27 minutes ago

Govt decides 'no concession for Nawaz Sharif as al ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.