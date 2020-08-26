Cricket: England v Pakistan 3rd Test scoreboard

Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the third Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Tuesday

Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the third Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton, on Tuesday: England 1st Innings 583-8 dec (Z Crawley 267, J Buttler 152) Pakistan 1st Innings 273 (Azhar Ali 141 no, Mohammad Rizwan 53; J Anderson 5-56) Pakistan 2nd Innings (following-on, overnight 100-2) Shan Masood lbw b Broad 18 Abid Ali lbw b Anderson 42 Azhar Ali c Root b Anderson 31 Babar Azam not out 63 Asad Shafiq c sub (Bracey) b Root 21 Fawad Alam not out 0 Extras (lb9, nb3) 12 Total (4 wkts, 83.1 overs, 360 mins) 187 Did not bat: Mohammad Rizwan, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah Fall of wickets: 1-49 (Masood), 2-88 (Abid), 3-109 (Azhar), 4-172 (Shafiq) Bowling: Anderson 19-3-45-2; Broad 14.

1-5-27-1; Woakes 8-2-14-0; Archer 14-8-14-0; Bess 21-4-54-0; Root 6-0-17-1; Sibley 1-0-7-0 (3nb) England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wkt), Chris Woakes, Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad, James Anderson Result: Match drawn Player of the match: Zak Crawley (ENG) Series: England win three-match series 1-0 England player of the series: Jos Buttler Pakistan player of the series: Mohammad Rizwan Toss: England Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Michael Gough (ENG) TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) Previous Results:Aug 05-08: 1st Test, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: England won by three wicketsAug 13-17: 2nd Test, Ageas Bowl, Southampton: Match drawn