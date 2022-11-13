UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V Pakistan Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 13, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Cricket: England v Pakistan scoreboard

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after England beat Pakistan to win the Twenty20 World Cup at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Sunday: Pakistan M. Rizwan b Curran 15 B Azam c & b Rashid 32 M.

Haris c Stokes b Rashid 8 S. Masood c Livingstone b Curran 38 I. Ahmed c Buttler b Stokes 0 S. Khan c Woakes b Jordan 20 M. Nawaz c Livingstone b Curran 5 M. Wasim c Livingstone b Jordan 4 S. Afridi not out 5 H.

Rauf not out 1 Extras (b1, lb1, nb1, w6) 9 (Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 137 Did not bat: Naseem Shah Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Rizwan), 2-45 (Haris), 3-84 (Azam), 4-85 (Ahmed), 5-121 (Masood), 6-123 (Khan), 7-129 (Nawaz), 8-131 (Wasim) Bowling: Stokes 4-0-32-1, Woakes 3-0-26-0, Curran 4-0-12-3, Rashid 4-1-22-2, Jordan 4-0-27-2, Livingstone 1-0-16-0 England J.

Buttler c Rizwan b Rauf 26 A. Hales b Afridi 1 P. Salt c Ahmed b Rauf 10 B. Stokes not out 52 H. Brook c Afridi b Khan 20 M. Ali b Wasim 19 L. Livingstone not out 1 Extras (lb1, w8) 9 Total (5 wkts, 19 overs) 138 Did not bat: Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Hales), 2-32 (Salt), 3-45 (Buttler), 4-84 (Brook), 5-132 (Ali) Bowling: Afridi 2.1-0-13-1, Shah 4-0-30-0, Rauf 4-0-23-2, Khan 4-0-20-1, Wasim 4-0-38-1, Ahmed 0.5-0-13-0 Toss: England result: England won by five wickets Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket World Melbourne Rashid Livingstone Kumar Dharmasena Marais Erasmus Chris Gaffaney Ranjan Madugalle Sunday Afridi TV P

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

5 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

8 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

17 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

17 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.