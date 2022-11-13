Cricket: England v Pakistan scoreboard

Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Scoreboard after England beat Pakistan to win the Twenty20 World Cup at the Melbourne cricket Ground on Sunday: Pakistan M. Rizwan b Curran 15 B Azam c & b Rashid 32 M.

Haris c Stokes b Rashid 8 S. Masood c Livingstone b Curran 38 I. Ahmed c Buttler b Stokes 0 S. Khan c Woakes b Jordan 20 M. Nawaz c Livingstone b Curran 5 M. Wasim c Livingstone b Jordan 4 S. Afridi not out 5 H.

Rauf not out 1 Extras (b1, lb1, nb1, w6) 9 (Total (8 wickets, 20 overs) 137 Did not bat: Naseem Shah Fall of wickets: 1-29 (Rizwan), 2-45 (Haris), 3-84 (Azam), 4-85 (Ahmed), 5-121 (Masood), 6-123 (Khan), 7-129 (Nawaz), 8-131 (Wasim) Bowling: Stokes 4-0-32-1, Woakes 3-0-26-0, Curran 4-0-12-3, Rashid 4-1-22-2, Jordan 4-0-27-2, Livingstone 1-0-16-0 England J.

Buttler c Rizwan b Rauf 26 A. Hales b Afridi 1 P. Salt c Ahmed b Rauf 10 B. Stokes not out 52 H. Brook c Afridi b Khan 20 M. Ali b Wasim 19 L. Livingstone not out 1 Extras (lb1, w8) 9 Total (5 wkts, 19 overs) 138 Did not bat: Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Hales), 2-32 (Salt), 3-45 (Buttler), 4-84 (Brook), 5-132 (Ali) Bowling: Afridi 2.1-0-13-1, Shah 4-0-30-0, Rauf 4-0-23-2, Khan 4-0-20-1, Wasim 4-0-38-1, Ahmed 0.5-0-13-0 Toss: England result: England won by five wickets Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)