Cricket: England V Scotland Women's T20 World Cup Scores
Muhammad Rameez Published October 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between England and Scotland in Sharjah on Sunday:
Scotland 109-6 in 20 overs (Kathryn Bryce 33, Sarah Bryce 27; Sophie Ecclestone 2-13) v England 113-0 in 10 overs (Maia Bouchier 62 not out, Danni Wyatt-Hodge 51 not out)
result: England won by 10 wickets
Toss: Scotland
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Sinner reaches Shanghai final, will end year number one23 hours ago
-
PSB issues NOC for Pakistan Women’s Football team despite NC PFF's delays1 day ago
-
Japan's Saigo grabs one-shot lead at LPGA Shanghai1 day ago
-
Govt. committed to promote departmental sports: Rana Sanaullah2 days ago
-
FIBA workshop concludes2 days ago
-
England to maintain momentum in next matches: Ollie Pope2 days ago
-
Pakistan to overcome mistakes in next matches: Shan Masood2 days ago
-
PCB constitutes new selection committee2 days ago
-
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup2 days ago
-
England beat Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test2 days ago
-
Babar Azam working hard to regain form: Tim Nielsen3 days ago
-
Nooh Dastgir shines in Commonwealth Powerlifting C’ships debut3 days ago