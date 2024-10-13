Open Menu

Cricket: England V Scotland Women's T20 World Cup Scores

Muhammad Rameez Published October 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Cricket: England v Scotland Women's T20 World Cup scores

Sharjah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Brief scores from the Women's T20 cricket World Cup match between England and Scotland in Sharjah on Sunday:

Scotland 109-6 in 20 overs (Kathryn Bryce 33, Sarah Bryce 27; Sophie Ecclestone 2-13) v England 113-0 in 10 overs (Maia Bouchier 62 not out, Danni Wyatt-Hodge 51 not out)

result: England won by 10 wickets

Toss: Scotland

