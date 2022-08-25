Cricket: England v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of South Africa's first innings on the first day of the second Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the close of South Africa's first innings on the first day of the second Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday: South Africa 1st Innings D.

Elgar c Bairstow b Broad 12 S. Erwee c Foakes b Anderson 3 K. Petersen c Root b Broad 21` A. Markram c Foakes b Stokes 14 R. van der Dussen lbw b Stokes 16 K. Verreynne c Foakes b Broad 21 S. Harmer lbw b Anderson 2 K.

Maharaj lbw b Anderson 0 K. Rabada c Root b Leach 36 A. Nortje lbw b Robinson 10 L. Ngidi not out 4 Extras (b2, lb4, nb6) 12 Total (all out, 53.

2 overs, 255 mins) 151 Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Erwee), 2-35 (Elgar), 3-41 (Petersen), 4-68 (Markram), 5-76 (Van der Dussen), 6-92 (Harmer), 7-92 (Maharaj), 8-108 (Verreynne), 9-143 (Nortje), 10-151 (Rabada) Bowling: Anderson 15-4-32-3; Robinson 14-0-48-1 (3nb); Broad 11-1-37-3 (3nb); Stokes 7-0-17-2; Leach 6.2-1-11-1 England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson Toss: South Africa Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)