UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V South Africa 2nd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez Published August 25, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Cricket: England v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of South Africa's first innings on the first day of the second Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the close of South Africa's first innings on the first day of the second Test against England at Old Trafford on Thursday: South Africa 1st Innings D.

Elgar c Bairstow b Broad 12 S. Erwee c Foakes b Anderson 3 K. Petersen c Root b Broad 21` A. Markram c Foakes b Stokes 14 R. van der Dussen lbw b Stokes 16 K. Verreynne c Foakes b Broad 21 S. Harmer lbw b Anderson 2 K.

Maharaj lbw b Anderson 0 K. Rabada c Root b Leach 36 A. Nortje lbw b Robinson 10 L. Ngidi not out 4 Extras (b2, lb4, nb6) 12 Total (all out, 53.

2 overs, 255 mins) 151 Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Erwee), 2-35 (Elgar), 3-41 (Petersen), 4-68 (Markram), 5-76 (Van der Dussen), 6-92 (Harmer), 7-92 (Maharaj), 8-108 (Verreynne), 9-143 (Nortje), 10-151 (Rabada) Bowling: Anderson 15-4-32-3; Robinson 14-0-48-1 (3nb); Broad 11-1-37-3 (3nb); Stokes 7-0-17-2; Leach 6.2-1-11-1 England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson Toss: South Africa Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

Related Topics

Van Anderson South Africa Richard Illingworth Chris Gaffaney Ranjan Madugalle Old Trafford TV All

Recent Stories

Sindh govt inks MoUs with Tech Valley, Google

Sindh govt inks MoUs with Tech Valley, Google

50 seconds ago
 Minister visits city areas to review rain water dr ..

Minister visits city areas to review rain water drainage process

51 seconds ago
 Iqbal appreciates APCEA for donating Rs 15.5m in P ..

Iqbal appreciates APCEA for donating Rs 15.5m in PM Flood Relief Fund

52 seconds ago
 Road repairing in flood-hit areas in progress: Min ..

Road repairing in flood-hit areas in progress: Minister

58 seconds ago
 UK, Ukraine Sign Deal to Rebuild Transport Infrast ..

UK, Ukraine Sign Deal to Rebuild Transport Infrastructure - Transport Ministry

25 minutes ago
 IGP visits CTD Headquarters to review performance

IGP visits CTD Headquarters to review performance

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.