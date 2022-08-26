UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V South Africa 2nd Test Scoreboard

August 26, 2022

Cricket: England v South Africa 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford on Friday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Scoreboard at the close of England's first innings on the second day of the second Test against South Africa at Old Trafford on Friday: South Africa 1st Innings 151 (J Anderson 3-32, S Broad 3-37) England 1st Innings (overnight: 111-3) A.

Lees c Verreynne b Ngidi 4 Z. Crawley c Verreynne b Nortje 38 O. Pope b Nortje 23 J. Root c Erwee b Rabada 9 J. Bairstow c Erwee b Nortje 49 B. Stokes c Elgar b Rabada 103 B. Foakes not out 113 S.

Broad st Verreynne b Harmer 21 O. Robinson c Markram b Maharaj 17 J. Leach b Maharaj 11 Extras (b6, lb5, nb6, w10) 27 Total (9 wkts dec, 106.4 overs, 455 mins) 415 Did not bat: J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-5 (Lees), 2-34 (Pope), 3-43 (Root), 4-134 (Bairstow), 5-147 (Crawley), 6-320 (Stokes), 7-361 (Broad), 8-395 (Robinson), 9-415 (Leach) Bowling: Rabada 23-2-110-2 (5nb); Ngidi 18-3-61-1; Nortje 20-1-82-3 (2w); Maharaj 22.

4-4-78-2; Harmer 23-4-73-1 (1nb) South Africa: Dean Elgar (capt), Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne (wkt), Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi Match position: England lead by 264 runs on first innings Toss: South Africa Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Richard Illingworth (ENG)tv umpire: Nitin Menon (IND)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

