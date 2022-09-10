Cricket: England v South Africa 3rd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of South Africa's first innings on the third day of the third Test against England at the Oval on Saturday

Elgar b Robinson 1 S. Erwee c Foakes b Anderson 0 K. Petersen b Robinson 12 R. Rickelton c Foakes b Broad 11 K. Zondo c Lees b Broad 23 K. Verreynne c Foakes b Robinson 0 W. Mulder c Foakes b Robinson 3 M.

Jansen c Root b Robinson 30 K. Maharaj b Broad 18 K. Rabada not out 7 A. Nortje c Stokes b Broad 7 Extras (lb2, nb4) 6 Total (all out, 36.2 overs, 187 mins) 118 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Elgar), 2-7 (Erwee), 3-21 Petersen), 4-31 (Rickelton), 5-32 (Verreynne), 6-36 (Mulder), 7-72 (Zondo), 8-99 (Jansen), 9-110 (Maharaj), 10-118 (Nortje) Bowling: Anderson 8-2-16-1; Robinson 14-3-49-5 (4nb); Broad 12.

2-1-41-4; Leach 2-1-10-0 England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson Toss: England Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Richard Kettleborough (ENG) tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI) Notes:No play Thursday due to rainNo play Friday due to death of Queen Elizabeth II