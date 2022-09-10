UrduPoint.com

Cricket: England V South Africa 3rd Test Scoreboard

September 10, 2022

Cricket: England v South Africa 3rd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of South Africa's first innings on the third day of the third Test against England at the Oval on Saturday

Scoreboard at the close of South Africa's first innings on the third day of the third Test against England at the Oval on Saturday: South Africa 1st Innings D.

Elgar b Robinson 1 S. Erwee c Foakes b Anderson 0 K. Petersen b Robinson 12 R. Rickelton c Foakes b Broad 11 K. Zondo c Lees b Broad 23 K. Verreynne c Foakes b Robinson 0 W. Mulder c Foakes b Robinson 3 M.

Jansen c Root b Robinson 30 K. Maharaj b Broad 18 K. Rabada not out 7 A. Nortje c Stokes b Broad 7 Extras (lb2, nb4) 6 Total (all out, 36.2 overs, 187 mins) 118 Fall of wickets: 1-2 (Elgar), 2-7 (Erwee), 3-21 Petersen), 4-31 (Rickelton), 5-32 (Verreynne), 6-36 (Mulder), 7-72 (Zondo), 8-99 (Jansen), 9-110 (Maharaj), 10-118 (Nortje) Bowling: Anderson 8-2-16-1; Robinson 14-3-49-5 (4nb); Broad 12.

2-1-41-4; Leach 2-1-10-0 England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Ben Foakes (wkt), Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson Toss: England Umpires: Nitin Menon (IND), Richard Kettleborough (ENG) tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL) Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI) Notes:No play Thursday due to rainNo play Friday due to death of Queen Elizabeth II

