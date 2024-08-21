Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

Open Menu

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 21, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Scoreboard at the close of Sri Lanka's first innings on the first day of the first Test against England at Old Trafford on Wednesday:

Sri Lanka 1st Innings

N. Madushka c Root b Woakes 4

D. Karunaratne c Smith b Atkinson 2

K. Mendis c Brook b Wood 24

A. Mathews lbw b Woakes 0

D. Chandimal lbw b Bashir 17

D. de Silva c Lawrence b Bashir 74

Ka Mendis c Smith b Woakes 12

P. Jayasuriya c Smith b Atkinson 10

M. Rathnayake c Woakes b Bashir 72

V. Fernando run out (Pope/Smith) 13

A.

Fernando not out 0

Extras (b4, nb1, w3) 8

Total (all out, 74 overs, 325 mins) 236

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Karunaratne), 2-6 (Madushka), 3-6 (Mathews), 4-40 (K Mendis), 5-72 (Chandimal), 6-92 (Ka Mendis), 7-113 (Jayasuriya), 8-176 (De Silva), 9-226 (Rathnayake) 10-236 (V Fernando)

Bowling: Woakes 11-3-32-3; Atkinson 16-3-48-2 (1nb, 3w); Potts 9-0-48-0; Wood 8-0-31-1; Bashir 23-4-55-3; Root 7-2-18-0

England: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wkt), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

