Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 21, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Scoreboard at the close of Sri Lanka's first innings on the first day of the first Test against England at Old Trafford on Wednesday
Sri Lanka 1st Innings
N. Madushka c Root b Woakes 4
D. Karunaratne c Smith b Atkinson 2
K. Mendis c Brook b Wood 24
A. Mathews lbw b Woakes 0
D. Chandimal lbw b Bashir 17
D. de Silva c Lawrence b Bashir 74
Ka Mendis c Smith b Woakes 12
P. Jayasuriya c Smith b Atkinson 10
M. Rathnayake c Woakes b Bashir 72
V. Fernando run out (Pope/Smith) 13
A.
Fernando not out 0
Extras (b4, nb1, w3) 8
Total (all out, 74 overs, 325 mins) 236
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (Karunaratne), 2-6 (Madushka), 3-6 (Mathews), 4-40 (K Mendis), 5-72 (Chandimal), 6-92 (Ka Mendis), 7-113 (Jayasuriya), 8-176 (De Silva), 9-226 (Rathnayake) 10-236 (V Fernando)
Bowling: Woakes 11-3-32-3; Atkinson 16-3-48-2 (1nb, 3w); Potts 9-0-48-0; Wood 8-0-31-1; Bashir 23-4-55-3; Root 7-2-18-0
England: Dan Lawrence, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (capt), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wkt), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, Mark Wood, Shoaib Bashir
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
