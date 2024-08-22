Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

Open Menu

Published August 22, 2024

Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Thursday

Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Thursday:

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 236 (D de Silva 74, M Rathnayake 72; C Woakes 3-32, S Bashir 3-55)

England 1st Innings (overnight 22-0)

B. Duckett lbw b A Fernando 18

D. Lawrence c Chandimal b V Fernando 30

O. Pope b A Fernando 6

J. Root c Chandimal b A Fernando 42

H. Brook b Jayasuriya 56

J. Smith not out 72

C. Woakes b Jayasuriya 25

G.

Atkinson not out 4

Extras (lb2, nb3, w1) 6

Total (6 wkts, 61 overs, 282 mins) 259

To bat: M Potts, M Wood, S Bashir

Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Duckett), 2-40 (Pope), 3-67 (Lawrence), 4-125 (Root), 5-187 (Brook), 6-239 (Woakes)

Bowling: De Silva 2-0-14-0; Jayasuriya 21-5-58-2; A Fernando 14-0-68-3 (1w); V Fernando 13-0-51-1; Rathnayake 9-0-53-0 (3nb); Ka Mendis 2-0-13-0

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Dinesh Chandimal (wkt), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando

Match position: England lead by 23 runs with four first-innings wickets standing

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

