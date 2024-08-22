Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Thursday

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Thursday:

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 236 (D de Silva 74, M Rathnayake 72; C Woakes 3-32, S Bashir 3-55)

England 1st Innings (overnight 22-0)

B. Duckett lbw b A Fernando 18

D. Lawrence c Chandimal b V Fernando 30

O. Pope b A Fernando 6

J. Root c Chandimal b A Fernando 42

H. Brook b Jayasuriya 56

J. Smith not out 72

C. Woakes b Jayasuriya 25

G.

Atkinson not out 4

Extras (lb2, nb3, w1) 6

Total (6 wkts, 61 overs, 282 mins) 259

To bat: M Potts, M Wood, S Bashir

Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Duckett), 2-40 (Pope), 3-67 (Lawrence), 4-125 (Root), 5-187 (Brook), 6-239 (Woakes)

Bowling: De Silva 2-0-14-0; Jayasuriya 21-5-58-2; A Fernando 14-0-68-3 (1w); V Fernando 13-0-51-1; Rathnayake 9-0-53-0 (3nb); Ka Mendis 2-0-13-0

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Dinesh Chandimal (wkt), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando

Match position: England lead by 23 runs with four first-innings wickets standing

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)