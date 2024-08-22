Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 1st Test Scoreboard
Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Thursday
Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka at Old Trafford on Thursday:
Sri Lanka 1st Innings 236 (D de Silva 74, M Rathnayake 72; C Woakes 3-32, S Bashir 3-55)
England 1st Innings (overnight 22-0)
B. Duckett lbw b A Fernando 18
D. Lawrence c Chandimal b V Fernando 30
O. Pope b A Fernando 6
J. Root c Chandimal b A Fernando 42
H. Brook b Jayasuriya 56
J. Smith not out 72
C. Woakes b Jayasuriya 25
G.
Atkinson not out 4
Extras (lb2, nb3, w1) 6
Total (6 wkts, 61 overs, 282 mins) 259
To bat: M Potts, M Wood, S Bashir
Fall of wickets: 1-30 (Duckett), 2-40 (Pope), 3-67 (Lawrence), 4-125 (Root), 5-187 (Brook), 6-239 (Woakes)
Bowling: De Silva 2-0-14-0; Jayasuriya 21-5-58-2; A Fernando 14-0-68-3 (1w); V Fernando 13-0-51-1; Rathnayake 9-0-53-0 (3nb); Ka Mendis 2-0-13-0
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Dinesh Chandimal (wkt), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando
Match position: England lead by 23 runs with four first-innings wickets standing
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
tv umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
