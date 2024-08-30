Open Menu

Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 2nd Test Scoreboard

August 30, 2024

Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of Sri Lanka's first innings on the second day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Scoreboard at the close of Sri Lanka's first innings on the second day of the second Test against England at Lord's on Friday:

England 1st Innings (overnight 358-7)

B. Duckett c Kumara b Jayasuriya 40

D. Lawrence c Madushka b Kumara 9

O. Pope c De Silva b A Fernando 1

J. Root c Nissanka b Rathnayake 143

H. Brook lbw b A Fernando 33

J. Smith c Madushka b Rathnayake 21

C. Woakes c A Fernando b Kumara 6

G. Atkinson c Rathnayake b A Fernando 118

M. Potts c Madushka b A Fernando 21

O. Stone c Ka Mendis b A Fernando 15

S. Bashir not out 7

Extras (b8, lb4, nb1) 13

Total (all out, 102 overs, 460 mins) 427

Fall of wickets: 1-33 (Lawrence), 2-42 (Pope), 3-82 (Duckett), 4-130 (Brook), 5-192 (Smith), 6-216 (Woakes), 7-308 (Root), 8-393 (Potts), 9-420 (Atkinson), 10-427 (Stone)

Bowling: A Fernando 24-2-102-5; Rathnayake 23-2-89-2 (1nb); Kumara 23-2-101-2; Jayasuriya 29-2-96-1; Ka Mendis 3-0-27-0

Sri Lanka 1st Innings

N.

Maduskha b Woakes 7

D. Karunaratne b Stone 7

P. Nissanka c Potts b Stone 12

A. Mathews b Potts 22

D. Chandimal c Lawrence b Atkinson 23

D. de Silva c Brook b Potts 0

Ka Mendis c Woakes b Atkinson 74

M. Rathnayake c Smith b Woakes 19

P. Jayasuriya b Bashir 8

L. Kumara run out (Pope) 0

A. Fernando not out 1

Extras (b8, lb13, nb1, w1) 23

Total (all out, 55.3 overs, 269 mins) 196

Fall of wickets: 1-18 (Madushka), 2-32 (Karunaratne), 3-35 (Nissanka), 4-83 (Mathews), 5-83 (De Silva), 6-87 (Chandimal), 7-118 (Rathnayake), 8-153 (Jayasuriya), 9-195 (Kumara), 10-196 (Ka Mendis)

Bowling: Woakes 13-4-21-2 (1w); Atkinson 8.3-2-40-2; Stone 13-0-70-2 (1nb); Potts 11-4-19-2; Bashir 7-1-21-1; Root 3-0-4-0

Match position: England lead by 231 runs on first innings

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS), Joel Wilson (WIS)

tv umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)

