Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 3rd Test Scoreboard
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 08, 2024 | 12:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on the second day of the third Test between England and Sri Lanka at the Oval on Saturday:
England 1st Innings (overnight: 221-3)
B. Duckett c Chandimal b Rathnayake 86
D. Lawrence c Nissanka b Kumara 5
O. Pope c Karunaratne b V Fernando 154
J. Root c V Fernando b Kumara 13
H. Brook c Ka Mendis b Rathnayake 19
J. Smith c K Mendis b V Fernando 16
C. Woakes c Rathnayake b de Silva 2
G. Atkinson c Rathnayake b de Silva 5
O. Stone not out 15
J. Hull c de Silva b A Fernando 2
S. Bashir c Kumara b Rathnayake 1
Extras (b4, lb2, w1) 7
Total (all out, 69.1 overs, 341 mins) 325
Fall of wickets: 1-45 (Lawrence), 2-140 (Duckett), 3-191 (Root), 4-261 (Brook), 5-290 (Smith), 6-299 (Woakes), 7-307 (Atkinson), 8-307 (Pope), 9-318 (Hull), 10-325 (Bashir)
Bowling: A Fernando 20-0-88-1; V Fernando 13-1-46-2 (1w); Kumara 16-1-97-2; Rathnayake 13.
1-3-56-3; Mathews 3-0-14-0; De Silva 4-0-18-2
Sri Lanka 1st innings
P. Nissanka c Woakes b Hull 64
D. Karunaratne run out (Stone) 9
K. Mendis c Brook b Woakes 14
A. Mathews c Pope b Stone 3
D. Chandimal lbw b Stone 0
D. de Silva not out 64
Ka Mendis not out 54
Extras (lb1, nb1, w1) 3
Total (5 wkts, 45 overs, 197 mins) 211
To bat: M Rathnayake, L Kumara, V Fernando, A Fernando
Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Karunaratne), 2-70 (K Mendis), 3-86 (Mathews), 4-91 (Nissanka), 5-93 (Chandimal)
Bowling: Woakes 9-2-41-1; Atkinson 9-1-46-0; Hull 5-0-26-1 (1w); Stone 5-1-28-2; Bashir 9-0-29-0; Lawrence 6-0-29-0 (1nb); Root 2-0-11-0
Match position: Sri Lanka are 114 runs behind with five first-innings wickets standing
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
