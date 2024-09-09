Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 3rd Test scoreboard

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Scoreboard at the close of England's second innings on the third day of the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Oval on Sunday:

England 1st Innings 325 (O Pope 154, B Duckett 86; M Rathnayake 3-56)

Sri Lanka 1st innings (overnight: 211-5)

P. Nissanka c Woakes b Hull 64

D. Karunaratne run out (Stone) 9

K. Mendis c Brook b Woakes 14

A. Mathews c Pope b Stone 3

D. Chandimal lbw b Stone 0

D. de Silva c Bashir b Hull 69

Ka Mendis c Root b Woakes 64

M. Rathnayake c Smith b Stone 7

V. Fernando lbw b Hull 0

L. Kumara not out 5

A. Fernando c Smith b Bashir 11

Extras (b8, lb2, nb1, w6) 17

Total (all out, 61.2 overs, 282 mins) 263

Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Karunaratne), 2-70 (K Mendis), 3-86 (Mathews), 4-91 (Nissanka), 5-93 (Chandimal), 6-220 (De Silva), 7-233 (Ka Mendis), 8-238 (V Fernando), 9-248 (Rathnayake), 10-263 (A Fernando)

Bowling: Woakes 13-5-42-2; Atkinson 9-1-46-0; Hull 11-0-53-3 (2w); Stone 9-3-35-3; Bashir 11.2-0-37-1; Lawrence 6-0-29-0 (1nb); Root 2-0-11-0

England 2nd Innings

B.

Duckett c V Fernando b A Fernando 7

D. Lawrence c Chandimal b Kumara 35

O. Pope b Kumara 7

J. Root lbw b V Fernando 12

H. Brook lbw b V Fernando 3

J. Smith c K Mendis b V Fernando 67

C. Woakes c Chandimal b Kumara 0

G. Atkinson lbw b Rathnayake 1

O. Stone c sub (Madushka) b Kumara 10

J. Hull not out 7

S. Bashir c sub (Madushka) b A Fernando 4

Extras (lb3) 3

Total (all out, 34 overs, 174 mins) 156

Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Duckett), 2-35 (Pope), 3-56 (Lawrence), 4-66 (Root), 5-69 (Brook), 6-70 (Woakes), 7-82 (Atkinson), 8-140 (Smith), 9-145 (Stone), 10-156 (Bashir)

Bowling: A Fernando 12-2-49-2; Rathnayake 7-0-43-1; Kumara 7-1-21-4; V Fernando 8-1-40-3

Match position: Sri Lanka set 219 to win

Toss: Sri Lanka

Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)

Match referee: David Boon (AUS)