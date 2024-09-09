Cricket: England V Sri Lanka 3rd Test Scoreboard
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 09, 2024 | 01:50 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Scoreboard at stumps on the third day of the third Test between England and Sri Lanka at the Oval on Sunday:
England 1st Innings 325 (O Pope 154, B Duckett 86; M Rathnayake 3-56)
Sri Lanka 1st innings (overnight: 211-5)
P. Nissanka c Woakes b Hull 64
D. Karunaratne run out (Stone) 9
K. Mendis c Brook b Woakes 14
A. Mathews c Pope b Stone 3
D. Chandimal lbw b Stone 0
D. de Silva c Bashir b Hull 69
Ka Mendis c Root b Woakes 64
M. Rathnayake c Smith b Stone 7
V. Fernando lbw b Hull 0
L. Kumara not out 5
A. Fernando c Smith b Bashir 11
Extras (b8, lb2, nb1, w6) 17
Total (all out, 61.2 overs, 282 mins) 263
Fall of wickets: 1-34 (Karunaratne), 2-70 (K Mendis), 3-86 (Mathews), 4-91 (Nissanka), 5-93 (Chandimal), 6-220 (De Silva), 7-233 (Ka Mendis), 8-238 (V Fernando), 9-248 (Rathnayake), 10-263 (A Fernando)
Bowling: Woakes 13-5-42-2; Atkinson 9-1-46-0; Hull 11-0-53-3 (2w); Stone 9-3-35-3; Bashir 11.2-0-37-1; Lawrence 6-0-29-0 (1nb); Root 2-0-11-0
England 2nd Innings
B. Duckett c V Fernando b A Fernando 7
D. Lawrence c Chandimal b Kumara 35
O. Pope b Kumara 7
J. Root lbw b V Fernando 12
H.
Brook lbw b V Fernando 3
J. Smith c K Mendis b V Fernando 67
C. Woakes c Chandimal b Kumara 0
G. Atkinson lbw b Rathnayake 1
O. Stone c sub (Madushka) b Kumara 10
J. Hull not out 7
S. Bashir c sub (Madushka) b A Fernando 4
Extras (lb3) 3
Total (all out, 34 overs, 174 mins) 156
Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Duckett), 2-35 (Pope), 3-56 (Lawrence), 4-66 (Root), 5-69 (Brook), 6-70 (Woakes), 7-82 (Atkinson), 8-140 (Smith), 9-145 (Stone), 10-156 (Bashir)
Bowling: A Fernando 12-2-49-2; Rathnayake 7-0-43-1; Kumara 7-1-21-4; V Fernando 8-1-40-3
Sri Lanka 2nd Innings (target: 219)
P. Nissanka not out 53
D. Karunaratne c and b Woakes 8
K. Mendis not out 30
Extras (lb3) 3
Total (1 wkt, 15 overs, 75 mins) 94
To bat: A Mathews, D Chandimal, D de Silva, Ka Mendis, M Rathnayake, L Kumara, V Fernando, A Fernando
Fall of wickets: 1-39 (Karunaratne)
Bowling: Woakes 6-0-32-1; Atkinson 4-0-24-0; Hull 3-0-23-0; Stone 1-0-5-0; Bashir 1-0-7-0
Match position: Sri Lanka need a further 125 runs to win with nine wickets standing
Toss: Sri Lanka
Umpires: Joel Wilson (WIS), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)
tv umpire: Paul Reiffel (AUS)
Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
