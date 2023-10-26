Cricket: England v Sri Lanka World Cup scoreboard

Scoreboard in the World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka on Thursday

Bengaluru, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Scoreboard in the World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka on Thursday:

England

J. Bairstow c de Silva b Rajitha 30

D. Malan c Mendis b Mathews 28

J. Root run out (Mathews/Mendis) 3

B. Stokes c sub (Hemantha) b Kumara 43

J. Buttler c Mendis b Kumara 8

L. Livingstone lbw b Kumara 1

M. Ali c Perera b Mathews 15

C. Woakes c Samarawickrama b Rajitha 0

D. Willey not out 14

A. Rashid run out (Mendis) 2

M. Wood st Mendis b Theekshana 5

Extras (lb3, w4) 7

Total (all out; 33.2 overs) 156

Fall of wickets: 1-45 (Malan), 2-57 (Root), 3-68 (Bairstow), 4-77 (Buttler), 5-85 (Livingstone), 6-122 (Moeen), 7-123 (Woakes), 8-137 (Stokes), 9-147 (Rashid), 10-156 (Wood)

Bowling: Madushanka 5-0-37-0, Rajitha 7-0-36-2 (1w), Theekshana 8.

2-1-21-1 (3w), Mathews 5-1-14-2, Kumara 7-0-35-3, De Silva 1-0-10-0

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka not out 77

Kusal Perera c Stokes b Willey 4

Kusal Mendis c Buttler b Willey 11

Sadeera Samarawickrama not out 65

Extras (w3) 3

Total (2 wkts; 25.4 overs) 160

Did not bat: Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara

Fall of wickets: 1-9 (Perera), 2-23 (Mendis)

Bowling: Woakes 6-0-30-0 (2w), Willey 5-0-30-2 (1w), Rashid 4.4-0-39-0, Wood 4-0-23-0, Livingstone 3-0-17-0, Moeen 3-0-21-0

result: Sri Lanka won by eight wickets

Toss: England

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (RSA) and Chris Brown (NZL)

tv Umpire: Ahsan Raza

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)