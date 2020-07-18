UrduPoint.com
Cricket: England V West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard

Scoreboard after rain washed out the whole of the third day's play in the second Test between England and the West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ):Scoreboard after rain washed out the whole of the third day's play in the second Test between England and the West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on Saturday: England 1st Innings 469-9 dec (B Stokes 176, D Sibley 120; R Chase 5-172) West Indies 1st Innings (overnight: 32-1) K.

Brathwaite not out 6 J. Campbell lbw b Curran 12 A.

Joseph not out 14 Total (1 wkt, 14 overs, 59 mins) 32 To bat: S Hope, S Brooks, R Chase, J Blackwood, J Holder, S Dowrich, K Roach, S Gabriel Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Campbell) Bowling: Broad 5-1-14-0; Woakes 4-3-2-0; Curran 3-1-8-1; Bess 2-0-8-0 England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (capt), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wkt), Chris Woakes, Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad Match position: West Indies are 437 runs behind with nine first-innings wickets standing Toss: West Indies Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)TV umpire: Richard KettleboroughMatch referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

