Cricket: England v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test between England and the West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ):Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test between England and the West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday: England 1st Innings 469-9 dec (B Stokes 176, D Sibley 120; R Chase 5-172) West Indies 1st Innings (overnight: 32-1) K.

Brathwaite c and b Stokes 75 J. Campbell lbw b Curran 12 A. Joseph c Pope b Bess 32 S. Hope c Buttler b Curran 25 S. Brooks lbw b Broad 68 R. Chase lbw b Woakes 51 J. Blackwood b Broad 0 S. Dowrich lbw b Broad 0 J.

Holder c Root b Woakes 2 K. Roach not out 5 S. Gabriel b Woakes 0 Extras (b1, lb12, nb2, w2) 17 Total (all out, 99 overs, 432 mins) 287 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Campbell), 2-70 (Joseph), 3-123 (Hope), 4-199 (Brathwaite), 5-242 (Brooks), 6-248 (Blackwood), 7-252 (Dowrich), 8-260 (Holder), 9-287 (Chase), 10-287 (Gabriel) Bowling: Broad 23-7-66-3 (2w); Woakes 21-1-0-42-3; Curran 20-4-70-2; Bess 21-3-67-1; Root 1-1-0-0; Stokes 13-3-29-1 (2nb) England 2nd Innings B.

Stokes not out 16 J. Buttler b Roach 0 Z. Crawley b Roach 11 J. Root not out 8 Extras (lb1, nb1) 2 Total (2 wkts, 8 overs, 44 mins) 37 To bat: R Burns, D Sibley, O Pope, C Woakes, S Curran, D Bess, S Broad Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Buttler), 2-17 (Crawley) Bowling: Roach 4-0-14-2; Gabriel 4-0-22-0 (1nb); Match position: England lead by 219 runs with eight second-innings wickets standing Toss: West Indies Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)TV umpire: Richard KettleboroughMatch referee: Chris Broad (ENG)