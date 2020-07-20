UrduPoint.com
Cricket: England V West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 06:04 PM

Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test between England and the West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ):Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day of the second Test between England and the West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday: England 1st Innings 469-9 dec (B Stokes 176, D Sibley 120; R Chase 5-172) West Indies 1st Innings (overnight: 32-1) K.

Brathwaite c and b Stokes 75 J. Campbell lbw b Curran 12 A. Joseph c Pope b Bess 32 S. Hope c Buttler b Curran 25 S. Brooks lbw b Broad 68 R. Chase lbw b Woakes 51 J. Blackwood b Broad 0 S. Dowrich lbw b Broad 0 J.

Holder c Root b Woakes 2 K. Roach not out 5 S. Gabriel b Woakes 0 Extras (b1, lb12, nb2, w2) 17 Total (all out, 99 overs, 432 mins) 287 Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Campbell), 2-70 (Joseph), 3-123 (Hope), 4-199 (Brathwaite), 5-242 (Brooks), 6-248 (Blackwood), 7-252 (Dowrich), 8-260 (Holder), 9-287 (Chase), 10-287 (Gabriel) Bowling: Broad 23-7-66-3 (2w); Woakes 21-1-0-42-3; Curran 20-4-70-2; Bess 21-3-67-1; Root 1-1-0-0; Stokes 13-3-29-1 (2nb) England 2nd Innings B.

Stokes not out 16 J. Buttler b Roach 0 Z. Crawley b Roach 11 J. Root not out 8 Extras (lb1, nb1) 2 Total (2 wkts, 8 overs, 44 mins) 37 To bat: R Burns, D Sibley, O Pope, C Woakes, S Curran, D Bess, S Broad Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Buttler), 2-17 (Crawley) Bowling: Roach 4-0-14-2; Gabriel 4-0-22-0 (1nb); Match position: England lead by 219 runs with eight second-innings wickets standing Toss: West Indies Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG)TV umpire: Richard KettleboroughMatch referee: Chris Broad (ENG)

