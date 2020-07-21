UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: England V West Indies 2nd Test Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:57 AM

Cricket: England v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the second Test between England and the West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on Monday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ):Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the second Test between England and the West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on Monday: England 1st innings 469-9 dec (B Stokes 176, D Sibley 120; R Chase 5-172) West Indies 1st innings 287 (K Brathwaite 75, S Brooks 68, R Chase 51; C Woakes 3-42, S Broad 3-66) England 2nd innings (overnight: 37-2) B.

Stokes not out 78 J. Buttler b Roach 0 Z. Crawley b Roach 11 J. Root run out (Dowrich/Joseph/Holder) 22 O. Pope not out 12 Extras (b1, lb1, nb1, w3) 6 Total (3 wkts dec, 19 overs, 98 mins) 129 Did not bat: R Burns, D Sibley, C Woakes, S Curran, D Bess, S Broad Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Buttler), 2-17 (Crawley), 3-90 (Root) Bowling: Roach 6-0-37-2 (1w); Gabriel 7-0-43-0 (1nb); Holder 4-0-33-0 (1w); Joseph 2-0-14-0 West Indies 2nd innings (target: 312) J.

Campbell c Buttler b Broad 4 K. Brathwaite lbw b Woakes 12 S. Hope b Broad 7 S.

Brooks lbw b Curran 62 R. Chase lbw b Broad 6 J. Blackwood c Buttler b Stokes 55 S. Dowrich lbw b Woakes 0 J. Holder b Bess 35 K.

Roach c Pope b Bess 5 A. Joseph c Bess b Stokes 9 S. Gabriel not out 0 Extras (lb3) 3 Total (all out, 70.1 overs, 306 mins) 198 Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Campbell), 2-19 (Brathwaite), 3-23 (Hope), 4-37 (Chase), 5-137 (Blackwood), 6-138 (Dowrich), 7-161 (Brooks), 8-183 (Holder), 9-192 (Joseph), 10-198 (Roach) Bowling: Broad 15-5-42-3; Woakes 16-3-34-2; Curran 8-3-30-1; Bess 15.1-3-59-2; Stokes 14.4-30-2; Root 1.2-1-0-0 Result: England won by 113 runs Player of the match: Ben Stokes (ENG) Series: Three-match series level at 1-1 Toss: West Indies Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG) TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) Remaining fixture Jul 24-28: 3rd Test, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester Previous resultJul 8-12, 1st Test, Ageas Bowl, Southampton: West Indies won by four wickets

Related Topics

Brooks Southampton Manchester Richard Illingworth Richard Kettleborough Michael Gough Chris Broad Old Trafford December TV All

Recent Stories

Hope Probe is our chance to write the name of UAE ..

46 minutes ago

Hope Probe will strengthen UAE’s regional, inter ..

46 minutes ago

Probe of Hope is milestone in UAE cultural achieve ..

46 minutes ago

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands use of robotics ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme realising plans to ..

3 hours ago

Launch of Hope Probe a historic event: Nahyan bin ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.