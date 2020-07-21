Cricket: England v West Indies 2nd Test scoreboard

Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the second Test between England and the West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on Monday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ):Completed scoreboard on the fifth day of the second Test between England and the West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on Monday: England 1st innings 469-9 dec (B Stokes 176, D Sibley 120; R Chase 5-172) West Indies 1st innings 287 (K Brathwaite 75, S Brooks 68, R Chase 51; C Woakes 3-42, S Broad 3-66) England 2nd innings (overnight: 37-2) B.

Stokes not out 78 J. Buttler b Roach 0 Z. Crawley b Roach 11 J. Root run out (Dowrich/Joseph/Holder) 22 O. Pope not out 12 Extras (b1, lb1, nb1, w3) 6 Total (3 wkts dec, 19 overs, 98 mins) 129 Did not bat: R Burns, D Sibley, C Woakes, S Curran, D Bess, S Broad Fall of wickets: 1-0 (Buttler), 2-17 (Crawley), 3-90 (Root) Bowling: Roach 6-0-37-2 (1w); Gabriel 7-0-43-0 (1nb); Holder 4-0-33-0 (1w); Joseph 2-0-14-0 West Indies 2nd innings (target: 312) J.

Campbell c Buttler b Broad 4 K. Brathwaite lbw b Woakes 12 S. Hope b Broad 7 S.

Brooks lbw b Curran 62 R. Chase lbw b Broad 6 J. Blackwood c Buttler b Stokes 55 S. Dowrich lbw b Woakes 0 J. Holder b Bess 35 K.

Roach c Pope b Bess 5 A. Joseph c Bess b Stokes 9 S. Gabriel not out 0 Extras (lb3) 3 Total (all out, 70.1 overs, 306 mins) 198 Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Campbell), 2-19 (Brathwaite), 3-23 (Hope), 4-37 (Chase), 5-137 (Blackwood), 6-138 (Dowrich), 7-161 (Brooks), 8-183 (Holder), 9-192 (Joseph), 10-198 (Roach) Bowling: Broad 15-5-42-3; Woakes 16-3-34-2; Curran 8-3-30-1; Bess 15.1-3-59-2; Stokes 14.4-30-2; Root 1.2-1-0-0 Result: England won by 113 runs Player of the match: Ben Stokes (ENG) Series: Three-match series level at 1-1 Toss: West Indies Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Illingworth (ENG) TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG) Remaining fixture Jul 24-28: 3rd Test, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester Previous resultJul 8-12, 1st Test, Ageas Bowl, Southampton: West Indies won by four wickets