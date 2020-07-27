Cricket: England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

Scoreboard at the close of England's second innings on the third day of the third Test against the West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ):Scoreboard at the close of England's second innings on the third day of the third Test against the West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford on Sunday: England 1st innings 369 (O Pope 61, J Buttler 67, S Broad 62, R Burns 57; K Roach 4-72) West Indies 1st innings (overnight: 137-6) K.

Brathwaite c Root b Broad 1 J. Campbell c Burns b Archer 32 S. Hope c Buttler b Anderson 17 S. Brooks c Buttler b Anderson 4 R. Chase lbw b Broad 9 J. Blackwood b Woakes 26 J. Holder lbw b Broad 46 S.

Dowrich c Woakes b Broad 37 R. Cornwall lbw b Broad 10 K. Roach c Root b Broad 0 S. Gabriel not out 0 Extras (b4, lb5, nb1, w5) 15 Total (all out, 65 overs, 321 mins) 197 Fall of wickets: 1-1 (Brathwaite), 2-44 (Campbell), 3-58 (Hope), 4-59 (Brooks), 5-73 (Chase), 6-110 (Blackwood), 7-178 (Holder), 8-188 (Cornwall), 9-188 (Cornwall), 10-197 (Dowrich) Bowling: Anderson 16-5-28-2; Broad 14-4-31-6; Archer 17-1-72-1 (5w); Woakes 18-2-57-1 (1nb); England 2nd innings R.

Burns c sub (Da Silva) b Chase 90 D. Sibley lbw b Holder 56 J. Root not out 68 Extras (b6, lb3, nb3) 12 Total (2 wkts dec, 58 overs, 251 mins) 226 Did not bat: B Stokes, O Pope, J Buttler, C Woakes, D Bess, J Archer, S Broad, J Anderson Fall of wickets: 1-114 (Sibley), 2-226 (Burns) Bowling: Roach 11-4-34-0; Gabriel 5-0-19-0 (3nb); Holder 9-2-24-1; Chase 14-2-61-1; Cornwall 19-2-79-0; Match position: West Indies set 399 to win Toss: West Indies Umpires: Michael Gough (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)TV umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)