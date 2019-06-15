Cricket: England v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Completed scoreboard from the World Cup match between England and the West Indies at Southampton on Friday: West Indies C.

Gayle c Bairstow b Plunkett 36 E. Lewis b Woakes 2 S. Hope lbw b Wood 11 N. Pooran c Buttler b Archer 63 S. Hetmyer c and b Root 39 J. Holder c and b Root 9 A. Russell c Woakes b Wood 21 C. Brathwaite c Buttler b Archer 14 S.

Cottrell lbw b Archer 0 O. Thomas not out 0 S. Gabriel b Wood 0 Extras: (lb5, w12) 17 Total: (all out, 44.4 overs) 212 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Lewis), 2-54 (Gayle), 3-55 (Hope), 4-144 (Hetmyer), 5-156 (Holder), 6-188 (Russell), 7-202 (Pooran), 8-202 (Cottrell), 9-211 (Brathwaite), 10-212 (Gabriel) Bowling: Woakes 5-2-16-1 (1w), Archer 9-1-30-3 (1w), Plunkett 5-0-30-1 (3w), Wood 6.

4-0-18-3 (1w), Stokes 4-0-25-0, Rashid 10-0-61-0 (1w), Root 5-0-27-2 (1w) England J.

Bairstow c Brathwaite b Gabriel 45 J. Root not out 100 C. Woakes c sub (Allen) b Gabriel 40 B. Stokes not out 10 Extras: (lb2, nb1, w15) 18 Total: (two wickets, 33.1 overs) 213 Did not bat: Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood Fall of wickets: 1-95 (Bairstow), 2-199 (Woakes) Bowling: Cottrell 3-0-17-0 (1w), Thomas 6-0-43-0 (2w), Gabriel 7-0-49-2 (7w), Russell 2-0-14-0 (1w), Holder 5.1-0-31-0 (1w), Brathwaite 5-0-35-0 (1w), Gayle 5-0-22-0 (2w) result: England won by 8 wickets Toss: England Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)