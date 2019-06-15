UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cricket: England V West Indies World Cup Scoreboard

Muhammad Rameez 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:40 AM

Cricket: England v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

Southampton, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Completed scoreboard from the World Cup match between England and the West Indies at Southampton on Friday: West Indies C.

Gayle c Bairstow b Plunkett 36 E. Lewis b Woakes 2 S. Hope lbw b Wood 11 N. Pooran c Buttler b Archer 63 S. Hetmyer c and b Root 39 J. Holder c and b Root 9 A. Russell c Woakes b Wood 21 C. Brathwaite c Buttler b Archer 14 S.

Cottrell lbw b Archer 0 O. Thomas not out 0 S. Gabriel b Wood 0 Extras: (lb5, w12) 17 Total: (all out, 44.4 overs) 212 Fall of wickets: 1-4 (Lewis), 2-54 (Gayle), 3-55 (Hope), 4-144 (Hetmyer), 5-156 (Holder), 6-188 (Russell), 7-202 (Pooran), 8-202 (Cottrell), 9-211 (Brathwaite), 10-212 (Gabriel) Bowling: Woakes 5-2-16-1 (1w), Archer 9-1-30-3 (1w), Plunkett 5-0-30-1 (3w), Wood 6.

4-0-18-3 (1w), Stokes 4-0-25-0, Rashid 10-0-61-0 (1w), Root 5-0-27-2 (1w) England J.

Bairstow c Brathwaite b Gabriel 45 J. Root not out 100 C. Woakes c sub (Allen) b Gabriel 40 B. Stokes not out 10 Extras: (lb2, nb1, w15) 18 Total: (two wickets, 33.1 overs) 213 Did not bat: Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood Fall of wickets: 1-95 (Bairstow), 2-199 (Woakes) Bowling: Cottrell 3-0-17-0 (1w), Thomas 6-0-43-0 (2w), Gabriel 7-0-49-2 (7w), Russell 2-0-14-0 (1w), Holder 5.1-0-31-0 (1w), Brathwaite 5-0-35-0 (1w), Gayle 5-0-22-0 (2w) result: England won by 8 wickets Toss: England Umpires: Sundaram Ravi (IND), Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)tv umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)

Related Topics

World Rashid Jos Southampton Kumar Dharmasena Rod Tucker Sundaram Ravi David Boon TV All From

Recent Stories

Putin, Erdogan Hold Brief Conversation Before Star ..

6 minutes ago

Supreme Court (SC) clarifies news item regarding p ..

6 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhry responds after being called out for ..

19 minutes ago

Myanmar doctor-turned-model hits back at ban over ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, India to renegotiate bilateral air service ag ..

29 minutes ago

Journalist Sami Ibrahim registers FIR against Fawa ..

35 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.