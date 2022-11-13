Melbourne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :England beat Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday to win the Twenty20 World Cup final for the second time.

Here is England's path to the trophy: Super 12 Oct 22: beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets at Perth Oct 26: lost to Ireland by 5 runs (DLS method) at Melbourne Oct 28: No result v Australia (rain) at Melbourne Nov 1: beat New Zealand by 20 runs at Brisbane Nov 5: beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets at Sydney Semi-final Nov 10: beat India by 10 wickets at AdelaideFinalNov 13: beat Pakistan by 5 wickets at Melbourne