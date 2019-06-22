UrduPoint.com
Cricket Fan Apologises After Body Shaming Sarfaraz Ahmed In Public

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 10:53 AM

Cricket fan apologises after body shaming Sarfaraz Ahmed in public

A youngster while making a video asked Sarfaraz, “Why are you fat like a pig?”

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd June, 2019) A cricket fan went to a new low by abusing Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed in public.

In a video that has been going viral on social media, a youngster while making a video asks Sarfaraz, “Why are you fat like a pig?”

Sarfaraz, who was carrying his son, simply walked away at the question.

The video sparked outrage on Twitter as cricket fans should respect the players no matter what and should avoid using such words.

As the boy faced criticism, he then shared a video apologising for his abusive behaviour.

He said that he did not know the consequences of his remarks when he made the video.

He also denied having uploaded the video, adding that he deleted it after apologising to Sarfaraz personally.

“I know you are all angry but I did not realise it would turn out like this,” he said.

India beat Pakistan by 89 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019 match at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed insists his team's World Cup dream is not over yet despite their "hurtful" defeat against bitter rivals India but social media is not ready to forgive Sarfaraz for his dismal performance.

Since the match, trolls targetting the team have been breaking the internet.

